CHICAGO, Sept 9 Illinois' pile of unpaid bills
is on track to top $8.5 billion by year-end as payments mandated
by state law or courts in the absence of an enacted budget
exceed available revenue, the state comptroller said on
Wednesday.
The bill backlog, a barometer of Illinois' structural budget
imbalance, had dropped to about $4 billion in July from around
$8 billion in January, according to the comptroller's office. It
rose to $5.5 billion in August and is projected to keep climbing
if a budget impasse between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and
Democrats who control the legislature continues. The stalemate
is over the budget for fiscal 2016, which began on July 1.
Comptroller Leslie Munger, who heads the office that pays
Illinois' bills, told reporters that her staff is "performing
triage" every day to accommodate more than a dozen court orders
and consent decrees to pay for social services, Medicaid and
payroll based on fiscal 2015 funding levels, as well as
continuing appropriations that cover pensions, debt service on
state bonds and other matters.
At the same time, fiscal 2016 revenue is projected to fall
by nearly 18 percent from fiscal 2015 due mainly to the rollback
of temporary higher income tax rates on Jan. 1, according to
Munger.
"This is clearly a recipe for disaster and the longer this
continues, the harder it will be for our state to regain its
fiscal footing," she said.
Illinois has the worst-funded pensions and the lowest credit
ratings among the 50 states.
Moody's Investors Service warned last month that Illinois
risks turning a projected deficit of about $5 billion into an
actual deficit if there is no budget in place by the end of
September.
Munger said her projections do not include colleges and
universities, state employee and retiree health insurance,
lottery winnings and other items that are not being funded
because they are not covered by court orders or continuing
appropriations.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)