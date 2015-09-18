By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, Sept 18 Caught in a political stalemate
that has forced it to operate for nearly three months without a
budget, Illinois' spending decisions are increasingly being made
by courts and at a rate that is further deepening the state's
fiscal woes.
The standoff between the Republican governor, a political
newcomer, and the Democratic-controlled legislature is affecting
everything from the ability of lottery winners to collect their
cash to state workers' healthcare payments.
In the weeks since fiscal 2016 began on July 1, U.S. and
state judges have ordered Illinois to pay its workers and adhere
to federal consent decrees mandating certain healthcare and
social service programs.
That has put $14 billion of state spending under judicial
control, according to Illinois Budget Director Tim Nuding. It
has also placed the state on a path to spend more than its
estimated fiscal 2016 revenue of $32 billion. The courts have
ordered spending at levels in place in fiscal 2015 when revenue
totaled about $36.6 billion due mainly to higher income tax
rates that expired on Jan. 1.
"The courts in many ways are running our government because
the legislature has failed to pass a balanced budget," Nuding
told a state Senate hearing last week.
Governor Bruce Rauner sent a memo to lawmakers on Thursday,
warning that the longer it takes to resolve the budget impasse
with Democrats, "the cuts we will have to make become deeper and
what we ask of taxpayers will be steeper."
Illinois and Pennsylvania are the only two states still
fighting over a budget past their July 1 deadline, according to
the National Conference of State Legislatures. Arturo Perez, an
NCSL analyst, said the fact that neither state was able to put
temporary spending measures in place has opened the door to
court intervention.
RISK OF MORE JUDICIAL INTERVENTION
Lottery players in Illinois who have won prizes of $25,000
or more and who have not been paid since July 1 due to the lack
of a budget filed a class action in federal court.
The winners are seeking $288.4 million plus
interest and a suspension of certain lottery ticket sales.
Several labor unions including Illinois' biggest, the
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
Council 31, this week asked a St. Clair County Court to force
the state to fund healthcare coverage after it stopped paying
claims, according to AFSCME spokesman Anders Lindall.
"There is a substantial possibility that state employees
will forego needed medical care, either because they will not be
able to afford to pay for the care up front at the time of
service, or because they fear that medical care providers will
demand such payments up front," the unions' complaint states.
In a notice on Friday, Illinois said it will resume payments
for its self-insured plans once a budget is approved.
Group health insurance and public universities and colleges
are two big-budget items that cannot be funded without an annual
appropriations. Other big-ticket items, such as bond and pension
payments, are being paid through continuing appropriations,
which total about $8.9 billion, according to Nuding.
The budget impasse is also preventing the state from making
some payments to local governments.
Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board chairman, said Illinois is
close to being $6 million in arrears on money earmarked for the
county's 911 emergency communication system and probation
department.
"The taxpayers of St. Clair County can't afford to balance
the state's budget on our backs," Kern said.
The county is preparing a lawsuit over money the state is
collecting but not remitting for 911 service on county
residents' cell phone bills, he added.
A multi-county mass transit district in southern Illinois
sued for the release of $3.8 million. In its lawsuit, the agency
warned it will have to shut down in mid-October if no state
money comes in.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)