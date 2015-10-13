CHICAGO Oct 13 Illinois' budget impasse has
reached a point where full and timely payments for big ticket
items such as pensions could be in jeopardy, the state
comptroller's office indicated on Tuesday.
Comptroller Leslie Munger set a Wednesday press conference
"to discuss the significant cash flow constraints the continuing
budget impasse is placing on state finances and the challenges
of making timely state payments in the months ahead," according
to an advisory from her office.
The battle between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and
Democrats who control the legislature has left Illinois without
a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. However, the
state is required, even without a budget, to put aside money
each month for pensions and debt service on bonds.
Illinois' debt service payments on bonds total $3.4 billion
in fiscal 2016, while payments to its five retirement systems
total $6.8 billion, according to a May budget analysis by the
Chicago-based Civic Federation. A monthly breakdown of those
amounts was not immediately available from Munger's office.
Illinois has also been ordered by courts to pay its workers
and comply with federal consent decrees to fund health care and
other services based on fiscal 2015 funding levels.
But fiscal 2016 revenue is projected to fall by nearly 18
percent from fiscal 2015 due mainly to the rollback of temporary
higher income tax rates on Jan. 1
"We are doing everything within our ability to make sure the
government runs and meets its obligations without having a
budget," Rauner said at an unrelated press conference on
Tuesday.
He declined to say which payments should be shorted in a
cash-flow crunch.
"One thing I wouldn't do is discuss that with you now," the
governor said.
Steve Brown, spokesman for Democratic House Speaker Michael
Madigan, said the sole responsibility for the state's cash flow
problems rests with Rauner, who vetoed all but the school
funding budget passed by the legislature.
"That's why we've been saying since May the number one issue
was the budget," Brown said.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)