(Recasts with House approval of legislation)
CHICAGO, March 24 The Illinois House of
Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill that would plug a
$1.6 billion hole in the state's budget by cutting spending on
most programs by 2.25 percent and tapping money from other
funds.
The House voted 69-48 on the measure and 73-45 on a related
bill to appropriate funding for some key services that are
running out of money. The bills now move to the state Senate,
where Senate President John Cullerton will meet with his
Democratic caucus to gauge support, said Rikeesha Phelon, his
spokeswoman.
Cullerton said last month that the questionable $6.6 billion
in spending cuts and savings that new Republican Governor Bruce
Rauner put in his $32 billion fiscal 2016 budget proposal on
Feb. 18 made reaching an agreement on the fiscal 2015 budget fix
more difficult.
Earlier on Tuesday, top aides to Rauner testified before the
House Executive Committee in favor of the Democrat-sponsored
legislation to fix the current budget.
"Governor Rauner didn't create this fiscal mess, but he is
willing to work across party lines to fix it," Richard Goldberg,
the governor's deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs,
told the committee.
He noted that the legislation offered by Democratic House
Speaker Michael Madigan does not rely on higher taxes or
borrowing.
More than 80 percent of the state's budget hole would be
filled through the fund transfers, according to Democratic House
Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie, a sponsor of the
legislation. She told the House committee that the plan provides
funding for services that were running out of money well before
the fiscal year ends on June 30, including for prison guards,
court reporters and child care.
"This way, I think we can get through the remainder of the
fiscal year," Currie said.
She added that the legislation would give Rauner the ability
to transfer some funds between agencies, along with a $97
million lump-sum appropriation to help school districts unable
to handle the 2.25 percent funding cut and another $90 million
to plug unanticipated budget holes.
Illinois' credit ratings at the bottom of the A-scale are
the lowest among the 50 states and have negative outlooks
tipping toward triple-B - a low investment-grade rating level
rarely assigned to U.S. states.
A structural budget deficit, a $105 billion unfunded pension
liability and revenue loss from the partial rollback of
temporary income tax rates are key factors.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Paul Simao)