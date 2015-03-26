CHICAGO, March 26 The Illinois Senate on Thursday passed a bill to plug a $1.6 billion hole in the state's current budget by cutting spending on most programs by 2.25 percent and tapping money from other funds.

The 32-26 Senate vote followed House passage of the measure on Tuesday. The bill now heads to Governor Bruce Rauner, who said he plans to sign it into law as soon as possible.

