CHICAGO, June 29 Illinois state workers cannot
be paid without an enacted budget for the fiscal year that
begins Wednesday, State Attorney General Lisa Madigan said on
Monday as a major labor union warned it could sue over any
missed paychecks.
The Democrat-controlled legislature and Republican Governor
Bruce Rauner have been at an impasse over a spending plan.
Madigan said "the Illinois Constitution and statutes prevent the
comptroller from continuing to pay expenditures, including the
state's payroll, without a budget, and even a court cannot order
all of these payments to be made."
Roberta Lynch, executive director of the American Federation
of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, the state's
biggest labor union, said workers will remain on the job and
that the union will be prepared to take legal action to ensure
they are paid on time and in full.
"We urge the governor to stop demanding that the General
Assembly approve his unrelated agenda items that would harm the
middle class as a precondition to budget talks, and instead work
with lawmakers to fairly fund state government and the important
services it provides," Lynch said.
The first fiscal 2016 payroll date is July 15.
Rauner sent state workers a letter pledging that he will "do
everything within my power to ensure you don't miss a single
payroll," according to political blog Capitol Fax.
Catherine Kelly, Rauner's spokeswoman, said the governor was
looking for an agreement with unions that workers must be paid
to remain in compliance with state and federal labor laws.
"We are ready to reach a similar agreement with state
workers and hope the Attorney General reconsiders her efforts to
block state workers from getting paid," Kelly said, referring to
previous agreement made in 2007.
Rauner last week vetoed most of the $36.3 billion budget
passed by Democrats. The governor has said he
will not consider new revenue for the budget unless the
legislature adopts his so-called turnaround agenda that includes
legislative term limits, a local property tax freeze and
workers' compensation reforms.
The Illinois House has scheduled hearings for Tuesday and
Wednesday on the potential impact of a state government
shutdown, inviting the heads of 15 state agencies to testify.
