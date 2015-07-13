CHICAGO, July 13 State workers in Illinois will
get their paychecks on time and in full this week even as the
Democrat-controlled legislature and Republican governor remain
at odds over a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.
Illinois Comptroller Leslie Geissler Munger announced on
Monday that her office has processed payroll for Wednesday's pay
day. The move came after a St. Clair County Circuit Court judge
gave Munger the green light last week to pay all state workers.
That decision conflicted with a prior Cook County Circuit
Court ruling that allowed only for federal minimum wage payments
to certain state workers as required under the U.S. Fair Labor
Standards Act. Munger's office had argued it was unfeasible to
meet that requirement given Illinois' antiquated computer
systems and that the state could face stiff federal penalties
for noncompliance.
"While the legal process will continue to play out, I am
confident that the court will ultimately see that paying all
state employees is the best and only way to protect the state
from significant federal fines," Munger said in a statement.
Paying workers will relieve some of the pressure on
lawmakers and Governor Bruce Rauner to agree on a fiscal 2016
budget. The Illinois Senate will be back in session on Tuesday
to take up a $2.26 billion, one-month budget and payroll bill
passed by the House last week.
Rauner, who vetoed a $36 billion full-year budget passed by
Democrats, has said he opposes their temporary budget as well.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)