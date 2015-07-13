(Recasts with emergency motion to the Illinois Supreme Court)
CHICAGO, July 13 Illinois' attorney general
asked the state supreme court on Monday to resolve just what the
state can fund as the Democrat-controlled legislature and
Republican governor remain at odds over a budget for the fiscal
year that began July 1.
Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed an emergency motion
asking the high court to take up conflicting lower-court orders
dealing with state worker paychecks in the absence of an enacted
fiscal 2016 budget.
"The court can provide important guidance on what the
constitution allows when the governor and Legislature have
failed to act," a statement from the attorney general's office
said.
Earlier on Monday, Illinois Comptroller Leslie Geissler
Munger announced that her office has processed payroll for
Wednesday's pay day in the wake of last week's order by a St.
Clair County Circuit Court judge giving her office the green
light to pay all state workers on time and in full.
That court decision conflicted with a prior Cook County
Circuit Court ruling that allowed only for federal minimum wage
payments to certain state workers as required under the U.S.
Fair Labor Standards Act. Munger's office had argued it was
unfeasible to meet that requirement given Illinois' antiquated
computer systems and that the state could face stiff federal
penalties for noncompliance.
Reaction to Madigan's filing was not immediately available
from Munger's office.
Paying workers would relieve some of the pressure on
lawmakers and Governor Bruce Rauner to agree on a fiscal 2016
budget. The Illinois Senate will be back in session on Tuesday
to take up a $2.26 billion, one-month budget and payroll bill
passed by the House last week.
Rauner, who vetoed a $36 billion full-year budget passed by
Democrats, has said he opposes their temporary budget as well.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan
Grebler)