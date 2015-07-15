(Add comments from governor's spokesman, House speaker)
CHICAGO, July 15 The Illinois Senate gave final
approval on Wednesday to a $2.26 billion, one-month budget that
Governor Bruce Rauner has repeatedly said he will reject.
The Democratic-controlled chamber voted 39-0 to send the
measure to the Republican governor, with 15 members voting
"present." The Senate had to take up the bill a second time
after the Democratic-controlled House last week amended it to
add a provision ensuring state workers would be paid in full and
on time during July.
An impasse between the governor and Democratic lawmakers has
left Illinois without a budget for the fiscal year that began
July 1, prompting lawmakers to offer the stop-gap measure of a
single month's budget. Democrats have been holding out for
spending cuts and new revenue, while Rauner wants lawmakers to
adopt controversial reforms, including legislative term limits
and a local property tax freeze, before he will entertain new
revenue.
"Governor Rauner is committed to enacting a true balanced
budget and real reforms to grow the economy and free up
resources to protect the most vulnerable," his spokesman Lance
Trover said in a statement.
Powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan urged Rauner to sign
the temporary budget and told reporters that his chamber
intended to take up further piecemeal appropriation bills.
The Senate attempted to address Rauner's demand on property
taxes with a bill calling for a two-year freeze, along with
providing pension funding relief for the Chicago Public Schools,
and setting the stage for revamping the state's school funding
formula. But the bill fell four votes short of passage on
Wednesday, although further votes are possible.
Republicans said it did not contain necessary cost-saving
measures, including limits on collective bargaining, that would
help local governments and schools cope with the freeze.
Senate Democrats overrode Rauner's vetoes of five of the
full-year fiscal 2016 budget bills that Democrats passed in May.
The governor rejected all but the K-12 education budget bill,
contending the $36 billion spending plan was short $4 billion in
revenue.
The fate of the veto overrides was uncertain in the House,
where all 71 Democrats would have to vote to override, but not
every Democrat originally voted for all of the full-year budget
bills.
Meanwhile, state workers owed paychecks on Wednesday
received them, according to the Illinois Comptroller's office.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan asked the state supreme
court on Monday to decide on the constitutionality of paying
workers in the absence of an enacted budget.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Andrew
Hay)