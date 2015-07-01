DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois, July 1 The Democrat-controlled Illinois Senate passed on Wednesday an emergency, one-month budget to fund essential services, which is likely to be rejected by Republican Governor Bruce Rauner, who wants pro-business reforms before he will approve a budget.
The bill passed with 37 votes in favor, none against, 11 present and 11 not voting. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden