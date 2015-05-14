BRIEF-Moody's says Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing, external liquidity
* Moody's -Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing and external liquidity
NEW YORK May 14 S&P credit rating agency on Thursday downgraded Chicago's general obligation bonds to A- from A+, which the agency said was three notches above "junk" level, citing the financial challenges the city is facing.
The agency said it expects the city will address its liquidity pressures, "whether through full re-negotiations or through utilizing its own internal liquidity".
Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday pushed Chicago's credit rating into its "junk" category, potentially triggering $2.2 billion in accelerated debt payment and increasing the fiscal challenges facing the nation's third-largest city. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)
