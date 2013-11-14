CHICAGO Nov 14 The only Illinois city officially designated as "financially distressed" under a 23-year-old state law will soon be freed from state oversight after receiving approval on Thursday to retire its outstanding bonds.

That does not mean, however, the trouble is over for the impoverished city of East St. Louis, which continues to face a mounting pile of unpaid bills and dwindling revenue from a local casino that serves as its main source of income.

Still, the city, located on Illinois' western border across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, will be able to pay off nearly $2 million of debt restructuring revenue refunding bonds a year early, under a resolution approved by the Illinois Finance Authority (IFA). Funds for the repayment had been already set aside by the bank trustee for the bond issue.

The final payment on the bonds, sold through the IFA, will trigger the end of the East St. Louis Financial Advisory Authority, the first and only oversight board created under Illinois' 1990 Financially Distressed City Act.

"We will be abolished by the end of the year," said Jennifer Wilson, operations director for the advisory authority, a five-member panel in existence since August 1990 to review and accept or reject the city's budgets, contracts and financial plans.

Nevertheless, East St. Louis' financial problems are likely to persist.

Revenue from the Casino Queen, the only employee-owned gaming facility in the country, has fallen to a projected $8.5 million in fiscal 2013 from $9.8 million in 2001, according to advisory authority documents.

Wilson said the city also faces looming liabilities for workers compensation, collective bargaining back pay and pensions.

Reports from recent advisory authority meetings indicated the city has a mounting pile of unpaid bills, including some that led to a temporary shutdown of cell phone service in September.

East St. Louis Mayor Alvin Parks could not be immediately reached for comment.

About 42 percent of the city's 26,708 largely African American residents are below the poverty level, according to U.S. Census data which cited a median household income of just under $20,000.

After seeking help under the 1990 act, the city was able to negotiate settlements with some of its creditors, including the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Labor Department. A debt restructuring plan led to the sale in October 1994 of $21.4 million of bonds secured by Illinois' moral obligation pledge and paid off with city revenue including its share of state sales and income taxes. The bonds were subsequently refunded with the last issue selling through the IFA in 2010.