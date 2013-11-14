CHICAGO Nov 14 The only Illinois city
officially designated as "financially distressed" under a
23-year-old state law will soon be freed from state oversight
after receiving approval on Thursday to retire its outstanding
bonds.
That does not mean, however, the trouble is over for the
impoverished city of East St. Louis, which continues to face a
mounting pile of unpaid bills and dwindling revenue from a local
casino that serves as its main source of income.
Still, the city, located on Illinois' western border across
the Mississippi River from St. Louis, will be able to pay off
nearly $2 million of debt restructuring revenue refunding bonds
a year early, under a resolution approved by the Illinois
Finance Authority (IFA). Funds for the repayment had been
already set aside by the bank trustee for the bond issue.
The final payment on the bonds, sold through the IFA, will
trigger the end of the East St. Louis Financial Advisory
Authority, the first and only oversight board created under
Illinois' 1990 Financially Distressed City Act.
"We will be abolished by the end of the year," said Jennifer
Wilson, operations director for the advisory authority, a
five-member panel in existence since August 1990 to review and
accept or reject the city's budgets, contracts and financial
plans.
Nevertheless, East St. Louis' financial problems are likely
to persist.
Revenue from the Casino Queen, the only employee-owned
gaming facility in the country, has fallen to a projected $8.5
million in fiscal 2013 from $9.8 million in 2001, according to
advisory authority documents.
Wilson said the city also faces looming liabilities for
workers compensation, collective bargaining back pay and
pensions.
Reports from recent advisory authority meetings indicated
the city has a mounting pile of unpaid bills, including some
that led to a temporary shutdown of cell phone service in
September.
East St. Louis Mayor Alvin Parks could not be immediately
reached for comment.
About 42 percent of the city's 26,708 largely African
American residents are below the poverty level, according to
U.S. Census data which cited a median household income of just
under $20,000.
After seeking help under the 1990 act, the city was able to
negotiate settlements with some of its creditors, including the
Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Labor Department. A debt
restructuring plan led to the sale in October 1994 of $21.4
million of bonds secured by Illinois' moral obligation pledge
and paid off with city revenue including its share of state
sales and income taxes. The bonds were subsequently refunded
with the last issue selling through the IFA in 2010.