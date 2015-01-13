(Adds release and details of executive order, comment from

CHICAGO Jan 12 Illinois' new governor, Bruce
Rauner, took his first shot Monday at addressing the state's
crippling financial crisis, ordering all state agencies to
freeze non-essential spending.
State workers were also instructed to turn down office
thermostats and turn off lights to save money when their offices
are not in use, according to a wide-ranging executive order from
the Republican first-time officeholder and former private equity
investor.
In his inaugural address, Rauner said Illinois' history of
bad fiscal management was hurting the state's ability to
compete.
"Our government has spent more than we could afford;
borrowed money and called it revenue," he said. "Rather than
responsibly budgeting the money we had, we implemented programs
we couldn't afford."
The Land of Lincoln is buckling under a chronic structural
budget deficit and the lowest credit ratings and worst-funded
pension system among the 50 states. The fiscal crisis is the
worst the state has seen for decades and could be the nation's
biggest. The crisis is also weighing on its largest city
Chicago, which is struggling with a big pension funding burden
of its own.
Rauner ordered agencies to produce lists of contracts that
could be terminated and to put a hold on new state contracts and
grants until July 1 with certain exceptions. He also ordered a
halt on planning for highway projects pending reviews, put
limits on state worker travel and said the state should sell
equipment it does not need.
On Friday, his transition team said an effective plan would
include spending cuts and tax reform.
Rauner also said the fifth-largest state is facing moral and
ethical crises and that he will sign an order on Tuesday to
improve ethics and accountability in the executive branch of
state government.
To make progress, Rauner will need to find a way to work
with a legislature dominated by longtime Democrat power broker
Mike Madigan, speaker of the Illinois House.
"You have a Democratic legislature and a Republican
governor, so they're going to have to figure out some way to
work together," said David Merriman, an Illinois budget expert
at the University of Illinois.
Rauner pledged "to work on a bipartisan basis to drive
results and get things done." A Madigan spokesman said the
speaker will "work with the governor in a professional and
cooperative manner."
Pension payments are projected to jump to nearly $7.6
billion in fiscal 2016 from $6.8 billion this fiscal year as the
state defends cost-saving reforms in court. Outgoing Democratic
Governor Pat Quinn's budget office recently estimated Illinois'
unpaid bills will climb to $9.8 billion at the end of fiscal
2016, from $4 billion this year. The state's projected general
fund deficit is expected to balloon to nearly $5.8 billion, from
$180 million this fiscal year.
"In the modern era... the state has never been in this poor
of a financial condition," said Laurence Msall, president of
Chicago-based government finance watchdog group Civic
Federation.
In a pre-inaugural tour on Saturday, Rauner told local media
outlets that his team discovered unpaid bills stashed in
drawers. Rauner's spokespeople did not respond to requests to
confirm the reports.
Robert Amodeo, a portfolio manager at asset manager Western
Asset, put Illinois in the same class with the most troubled
municipal bond issuers in the nation. "We will continue to
monitor developments in Puerto Rico, New Jersey and especially
Illinois, all of which face challenging fiscal conditions,"
Amodeo said.
To sell its debt, Illinois has had to offer hefty yields.
Illinois bonds due in 10 years yield about 140 basis points more
than stellar AAA-rated debt, according to Municipal Market Data.
California, which is bouncing back from its fiscal morass, has a
so-called credit spread of only 24 basis points.
Illinois' credit ratings, at A-minus and A3, are the lowest
among the states, and rating agencies have warned of further
downgrades. An immediate concern is the Jan. 1
partial expiration of 2011 temporary tax hikes that dropped the
personal income tax rate to 3.75 percent from 5 percent, and the
corporate rate to 5.25 percent from 7 percent.
Rauner said the tax hike hurt Illinois' economy and put more
stress on the state's social safety net. "As a result, today
Illinois is not as competitive as we need to be and cannot be as
compassionate as we want to be," he said.
