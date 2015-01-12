Jan 12 Republican Bruce Rauner was sworn in as
Illinois governor on Monday and said his first move to deal with
a deep financial crisis will be ordering all state agencies to
freeze "non-essential spending."
"Our government has spent more than we could afford; borrowed
money and called it revenue," Rauner said in his inaugural
address. "Rather than responsibly budgeting the money we had, we
implemented programs we couldn't afford."
The private equity investor and first-time office-holder also
said the fifth-largest state is facing moral and ethical crises
and that he will sign an order on Tuesday to improve ethics and
accountability in the executive branch of state government.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)