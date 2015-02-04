Feb 4 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner laid out on Wednesday an ambitious and controversial agenda that includes constitutional fixes for the state's financially ailing public pension system and budget.

In his first state of the state address, the Republican first-time office holder, also called for prohibiting political contributions from labor unions representing state workers and allowing local government workers to choose whether to join a union.

"It's make-or-break time for the Land of Lincoln," Rauner told state lawmakers. (Reporting By Karen Pierog, editing by David Greising)