Feb 4 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner laid out on
Wednesday an ambitious and controversial agenda that includes
constitutional fixes for the state's financially ailing public
pension system and budget.
In his first state of the state address, the Republican
first-time office holder, also called for prohibiting political
contributions from labor unions representing state workers and
allowing local government workers to choose whether to join a
union.
"It's make-or-break time for the Land of Lincoln," Rauner
told state lawmakers.
