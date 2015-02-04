(Adds new comments from House speaker, union leader, watchdog
group)
By Karen Pierog
Feb 4 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner laid out on
Wednesday an ambitious and controversial agenda that includes
constitutional fixes for the state's public pension system and
budget.
In his inaugural state of the state address, the Republican,
who holds political office for the first time, also took aim at
public labor unions.
"It's make-or-break time for the Land of Lincoln," Rauner
told state lawmakers.
Illinois has a chronic structural budget deficit, as well as
the lowest credit ratings and the worst-funded pension system
among the 50 states. The fiscal crisis is the worst the state
has seen for decades, according to budget experts.
State pension payments are squeezing spending on essential
state services and a 2013 law aimed at easing a $105 billion
unfunded liability is being challenged in court by unions and
others.
Rauner's policy agenda calls for "permanent pension relief"
by amending the Illinois Constitution, which prohibits the
impairment or diminishment of public worker retirement benefits.
The governor also wants to change the constitution to
prohibit the carryover of unpaid bills between fiscal years, a
practice that has fed Illinois' structural deficit.
Rauner called for banning political donations by unions
representing government workers. He repeated a campaign pledge
to create local "empowerment zones" in which workers would have
a right to work, even if their employer has a collective
bargaining agreement with workers. And he proposed that
Illinois give employees of local governments the right to work
even in communities where government workers are represented by
unions.
"Local communities, local voters, deserve this option so that
they can compete with other states and other nations for new
businesses and new investment," he said in his speech.
FACING A BATTLE
Rauner's proposals will face a battle in the
Democrat-controlled General Assembly. House Speaker Michael
Madigan told reporters after the speech that some of Rauner's
proposals will get a favorable reception in the legislature,
while some will not.
"I wouldn't characterize anything as a nonstarter," Madigan
said, adding that the top priority should be addressing a $1.5
billion deficit in the current budget with a mix of cuts and
revenue.
Senate President John Cullerton, who is a Chicago Democrat
like Madigan, said in a statement the new governor "has a lot to
learn if he is to build on our successes in Medicaid reform,
workers compensation, pension reform, cutting the bill backlog
and meeting our obligations."
"The people of this state elected a divided government, but
the governor will soon learn that it doesn't mean that he needs
to be divisive." Cullerton said.
Roberta Lynch, executive director of American Federation of
State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, the biggest
public labor union for state workers, criticized many of
Rauner's proposals, including a ban on political contributions
by unions.
"But while seeking to shut working people out of the halls
of power, he leaves free access to the scores of corporations
that have secured for themselves tax breaks costing Illinois
taxpayers some $2 billion annually," Lynch said in a statement.
Despite the fact Illinois is facing big budget shortfalls in
its current and upcoming budgets, Rauner called for higher
funding for public school districts, particularly in
disadvantaged areas of the state, while also expanding public
charter schools to give parents choices.
The governor, who took office on Jan. 12 and is due to
release his fiscal 2016 budget plan on Feb. 18, did not disclose
where that money would come from.
Laurence Msall, president of Chicago-based government
finance watchdog The Civic Federation, lauded the governor's
plan to curtail the state's pile of unpaid bills, which is
expected to total $6.4 billion when fiscal 2015 ends on June 30.
Rauner reiterated campaign initiatives that called for
extending the Illinois sales tax to some services and freezing
local property taxes for two years. On the pension front, he
also repeated a call to protect state workers' accrued
retirement benefits, while moving them into a less generous
pension program or a 401k-type plan for future work.
His policy agenda also included seeking a state law
providing bankruptcy protections to municipalities and launching
an effort to reduce the number of governmental units in
Illinois, which has nearly 7,000, the most among states.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by David Greising, Bernard
Orr)