(Adds reaction from unions, Chicago mayor's office)
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, July 8 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
on Wednesday unveiled pension legislation that calls for
sweeping changes, including the ability to file for municipal
bankruptcy, to save billions of dollars for the state and local
governments.
Illinois and its biggest city Chicago are sinking under huge
public pension obligations that are draining money away from
core government services. The problem was exacerbated in May
when the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that public sector workers
have iron-clad protection in the state constitution preventing
their pension benefits from being reduced.
Rauner, a Republican, said the bill, crafted with input from
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Democratic Senate President John
Cullerton, would ease contributions to local police and
firefighter pensions for Chicago and other cities. The measure
also includes Cullerton's proposal to give state and local
workers choices between cost-of-living increases in retirement
and having future wage hikes count toward pensions.
The bill would also give Illinois' local governments a route
to Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy following an evaluation by a
third party or the declaration of a fiscal emergency. Rauner has
suggested both Chicago and its public school district could be
candidates for bankruptcy due to their huge pension funding
problems.
A spokeswoman for Emanuel said the mayor had not yet
reviewed the proposal.
"The governor's recognition of the Cullerton model is
encouraging, but we will have to review the details of the
governor's new proposal," said Rikeesha Phelon, Cullerton's
spokeswoman.
Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Jesse Sharkey called
the bill an "unconstitutional mishmash of proposals which
diminish and impair pensions."
A coalition of labor unions that successfully challenged a
2013 reform law for state retirement systems said the governor's
proposal "completely disregards" the state Supreme Court's
recent ruling.
Rauner said the pension bill will not be tied to a new state
budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. The
Democrat-controlled House may vote Thursday on a one-month
emergency budget passed by the Senate last week that Rauner said
he will not sign. Last month, Rauner vetoed a $36 billion budget
full-year budget passed by Democrats, saying it had a $4 billion
deficit.
The governor said the legislature must adopt his turnaround
reform agenda before he will entertain new revenue for the
budget. He said he will present bills for legislative term
limits, redistricting changes, a local property tax freeze,
workers' compensation and liability lawsuits. And he singled out
powerful Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, for
obstructing his reforms.
"Speaker Madigan needs to make a decision - support reform
or support a tax hike," Rauner said, noting that Madigan has
enough Democratic members in the House to pass a tax increase.
Madigan's spokesman Steve Brown said the House has already
taken up and in some cases rejected some of Rauner's reforms.
"It's really a lot of name calling by the governor," Brown
said.
Rauner last month launched a state-wide television campaign
mainly targeting Madigan for Illinois' fiscal woes.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang and Lisa
Shumaker)