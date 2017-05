WASHINGTON The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it is investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion that killed one and injured 11 in Canton, Illinois.

The explosion occurred at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday near the main square in the town of 15,000 people in central Illinois, local officials said. Several buildings were damaged and a two-block area was evacuated.

