CHICAGO, July 31 Illinois Governor Pat Quinn on
Wednesday said state lawmakers mad at him for suspending their
pay should vote to overturn his action instead of suing him, the
latest volley in a growing feud within the Illinois Democratic
Party.
A day after leaders of the state House of Representatives
and Senate, both Democrats, sued the Democratic governor, Quinn
said the Illinois Constitution is "crystal clear" in giving him
the authority to veto the money for lawmaker pay.
Quinn hit lawmakers in the pocketbook on July 10 to penalize
them for failing to agree on a fix to the state's $100 billion
unfunded pension liability. Illinois has the lowest credit
rating among U.S. states in part because of the pension mess.
"The legislature has an opportunity if they don't agree with
me to go down to Springfield and take a vote, override what I
did and tell the people they think their pay is more important
than pension reform," Quinn said at a news conference on another
issue.
The feud between Quinn, House Speaker Michael Madigan, and
Senate President John Cullerton has overshadowed negotiations on
the pension issue. The battle is complicated by the upcoming
2014 gubernatorial election in which Quinn faces a primary
challenge from President Barack Obama's former chief of staff
William Daley, the son and brother of Chicago mayors. Several
Republicans have also announced they are running for governor.
The legislature ended its spring session on May 31 at an
impasse on pension reform. A bipartisan legislative panel
created on June 19 has been charged with coming up with a plan
to ease pension costs.
Democratic State Representative Elaine Nekritz, an architect
of pension reform proposals in the House, said she did not
believe the sparring would affect the negotiations.
"No one's signed off on anything yet, but I feel we're
closing in on it," she said, adding that it was possible the
panel could have a plan ready in August.