CHICAGO Feb 24 Some of the cost-saving measures Illinois' Republican governor put into his fiscal 2016 proposed budget will face a tough time getting passed by a Democrat-controlled legislature, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Governor Bruce Rauner last week proposed $6.6 billion in mostly spending cuts that included moving workers to less-generous pension plans and reducing state funding for local governments and universities.

"This political landscape may make it difficult to enact even a few key elements of the governor's proposal, much less the entire plan to achieve balance without raising revenues," the credit rating agency said in a report.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)