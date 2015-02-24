BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
CHICAGO Feb 24 Some of the cost-saving measures Illinois' Republican governor put into his fiscal 2016 proposed budget will face a tough time getting passed by a Democrat-controlled legislature, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
Governor Bruce Rauner last week proposed $6.6 billion in mostly spending cuts that included moving workers to less-generous pension plans and reducing state funding for local governments and universities.
"This political landscape may make it difficult to enact even a few key elements of the governor's proposal, much less the entire plan to achieve balance without raising revenues," the credit rating agency said in a report.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 5 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the yen was a "stable" currency and could contribute to promoting financial stability in Asia.