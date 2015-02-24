(Add Medicaid cuts, Moody's comments on shifting fiscal
CHICAGO Feb 24 Some of the cost-saving measures
Illinois' Republican governor put into his fiscal 2016 proposed
budget will face a tough time getting passed by a
Democratic-controlled legislature, Moody's Investors Service
said on Tuesday.
Governor Bruce Rauner last week proposed a $6.6 billion
reduction in spending, mostly by moving workers to less-generous
pension plans, lowering Medicaid payments for hospitals and
doctors, and reducing state funding for local governments and
universities.
"This political landscape may make it difficult to enact
even a few key elements of the governor's proposal, much less
the entire plan to achieve balance without raising revenues,"
the credit rating agency said in a report.
Even if Rauner's $32 billion general funds budget were
enacted, Moody's said it would result in shifting fiscal
pressure from the state and onto cities, healthcare providers
and other entities slated for spending cuts.
In his budget address to the legislature, Rauner, who took
office in January, said reform must precede discussions about
revenue.
At "A3" with a negative outlook, Illinois has the lowest
Moody's rating among the 50 states due to its chronic structural
budget deficit, a $105 billion unfunded pension liability and
revenue loss from the recent partial rollback of temporary
income tax rates.
A Rauner spokesman had no immediate comment on the Moody's
report.
Illinois is already defending a 2013 cost-saving pension
reform law against a union-backed constitutional challenge in
the state supreme court. Rauner, who offered a different pension
proposal, is pushing for a voter referendum to clarify that
state constitutional protections for public worker pensions do
not apply to future accrued benefits or to health insurance,
Moody's said.
"It remains unclear whether such a referendum could be
executed in time for the July 1 start of the coming fiscal
year," the rating agency added.
