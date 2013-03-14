SPRINGFIELD, Ill., March 14 The Illinois House
of Representatives continued its piecemeal approach to reforming
the state's sagging public pension system on Thursday, passing
two measures that will save an amount equal to only a sliver of
the state's unfunded pension liability.
The Democrat-controlled chamber passed bills that will
increase retirement ages for certain workers and cap pensionable
salaries.
Together over 30 years, they are expected to save the state
$1 billion, according to Chris Maley, a spokesman for House
Speaker Michael Madigan.
Illinois' unfunded pension liability stands at $96.8
billion.
"These are just parts of a pension program that we think has
further to go," Maley said.
The House had passed a similar bill on capping pensionable
salaries a week ago.
Illinois' pensions, the worst-funded among states, have been
a crushing credit concern as worker retirement costs threaten
funding for core services such as education, health care and
public safety.
Inadequate disclosure by the state about years of inadequate
pension funding led to federal civil securities fraud charges of
misleading bond investors. Illinois settled the case with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday without
admitting or denying the charges.
Credit rating agencies have been hammering Illinois' rating
to the lowest level among states, and bond investors have been
demanding higher yields to buy the state's debt.
The House bills, which now head to the Democrat-controlled
Senate, would raise the retirement age for workers aged 45 or
under and employed prior to Jan. 1, 2011, by one to five years,
according to Maley.
Pensionable salaries for workers employed before Jan. 1,
2011, would be capped at the higher of the U.S. Social Security
wage base, which is indexed to inflation, or the worker's salary
at the time the bill takes effect, Maley said.
Meanwhile, a much bigger piece of the pension reform puzzle
is headed to the House floor after being passed by the Personnel
and Pensions Committee on Thursday.
Bill sponsors, including House Republican Leader Tom Cross,
said the measure could save the state $160 billion.
"We believe this legislation offers both state workers and
taxpayers alike the most comprehensive and reasonable pension
solution available," Cross said in a statement.
The bill would limit cost-of-living adjustments to the first
$25,000 of a retiree's pension and increase employee pension
contributions by 2 percent over two years.
The measure, which includes a cap on pensionable salaries
and higher retirement ages, would also put local school and
higher education workers hired after Jan. 1, 2014, into defined
benefit/defined contribution plans that would be the
responsibility of school districts and public colleges and
universities. Currently, Illinois pays pension costs for the
Teachers' Retirement System and the State Universities
Retirement System.
Proposals such as eliminating or capping cost-of-living
adjustments for retirees, requiring higher pension contributions
from workers, and shifting the responsibility for paying teacher
pensions to local school districts from the state have been met
with stiff opposition.
If pension reforms are enacted, labor unions have warned
they are prepared to use the Illinois Constitution's strong
protections for pension benefits to fight changes in court.