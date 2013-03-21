SPRINGFIELD, Ill., March 20 The Illinois Senate
passed another small piece of pension reform on Wednesday with a
measure aimed at squeezing savings from a retirement fund for
teachers.
The measure, sponsored by Senate President John Cullerton, a
Democrat, passed with a majority of 30 votes in favor and 22
against. A number of lawmakers did not vote.
The bill, which now heads to the Democrat-controlled House,
only affects the state's biggest fund - Teachers' Retirement
System. It requires local school employees to choose between the
current annual 3 percent compounded cost-of-living adjustment
for pensions when they retire or a reduced COLA and continued
access to state-sponsored health care in retirement.
Cullerton said the state would save $4.7 billion immediately
and $18 billion over the next 30 years with the bill's
enactment.
"Thirty votes on this bill will begin to put the systems on
a more favorable track. Thirty votes will immediately impact our
state's credit rating," he said on the Senate floor before the
vote.
Illinois' credit ratings have been downgraded to the lowest
levels among states as solutions to its $96.8 billion unfunded
pension liability have remained elusive. The worst-funded state
pension system is also devouring more annual revenue, leading to
funding cuts for core state services such as education, health
care and public safety.
Public labor unions have warned they will use strong
protections for pension benefits in the Illinois Constitution to
fight changes.
A state judge on Tuesday ruled that health care for retired
state workers does not have those same protections.
In response to that ruling, the Senate president said the
idea of offering workers a choice is the best method for
enacting pension reform that will hold up to constitutional
muster.
Cullerton's bill applied only to the teachers fund, which is
one of five major state pension funds. After the vote he
released a statement that said he will "continue to advocate for
a more comprehensive package that addresses state employees,
university employees and the General Assembly retirement
systems." A fifth fund is for judges.
A more comprehensive proposal to reform pensions that
supporters said could save Illinois as much as $160 billion over
30 years failed in the Senate by a vote of 23 for and 30 against
on Wednesday. That bill would limit COLAs, increase employee
pension contributions, raise retirement ages and cap pensionable
salaries.
Last week, the House passed two smaller measures, increasing
retirement ages for certain workers and capping pensionable
salaries that would only save the state $1 billion over 30
years.