By Joanne von Alroth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. March 21 The Illinois House on
Thursday voted to drastically limit automatic inflation
increases for public pensions, a measure that supporters said
could bring $100 billion in savings to the nation's worst funded
pension system over 30 years.
Passage of the proposal is the biggest step Illinois has
taken toward reining in huge and growing payments to retired
teachers and state workers. It was passed by a vote of 66 to 50
and now goes to the Senate for consideration. It would then need
the signature of Governor Pat Quinn to become law.
Under the bill, retired workers would get a 3 percent annual
automatic increase only on the first $25,000 of a pension. Any
amount above $25,000 would not be adjusted for inflation.
Supporters said the measure deals with the biggest driver of
rising pension costs -- the automatic 3 percent increase,
compounded annually, that is pushing up the state's unfunded
pension liability now at $96.8 billion.
But foes said the measure breaks the state's commitment to
retired workers, many of whom cannot supplement pensions with
federal Social Security.
Rudy Kink, executive director of Illinois State Employees
Association Retirees, which represents just over 6,000 state
retired workers, said if enacted, the bill will likely be
challenged in state court.
The Illinois Constitution prohibits impairing or diminishing
retirement benefits.
"We think it's a diminishment pure and simple of benefits
under the constitution," he said.
The chances of approval in the Senate are uncertain.
Democrats control large majorities in both chambers and are wary
of cutting benefits to members of unions, which are strong
supporters of the Democratic party.
Senate President John Cullerton said the automatic increases
need to be limited to reduce pension costs, his spokeswoman
Rikeesha Phelon said.
"The Senate has demonstrated that we simply don't have the
votes for legislation designed to impose unilateral changes to
pensions benefits," she added.
ILLINOIS CREDIT RATINGS
Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno was more
optimistic about the proposal, although her party is in the
minority.
"I think we could have significant support if and when we
have the opportunity (to vote)," she said in a statement.
Illinois' credit ratings have been downgraded to the lowest
levels among U.S. states as solutions to the pension problem
have remained elusive. The worst-funded state pension system is
also devouring an increasing amount of revenue, leading to
funding cuts for core state services such as education, health
care and public safety.
Last week, the House passed two smaller measures, increasing
retirement ages for certain workers and salaries on which
pensions are based that would only save the state $1 billion
over 30 years.
On Wednesday, the Democrat-controlled Senate rejected a bill
containing sweeping pension changes and approved a smaller
measure dealing solely with the largest state fund, the
Teachers' Retirement System. It requires local school employees
to choose between the current annual 3 percent compounded COLA
for pensions when they retire or a reduced COLA and continued
access to state-sponsored health care in retirement.
Governor Quinn, a Democrat, said he was encouraged by the
legislature's recent actions but "there's much more work to do."