CHICAGO, July 10 The fight over fixing Illinois'
pension liability has come down to this: Unable to forge a plan
to solve the state's $100 billion pension underfunding, the
governor is suspending legislators' $68,000-a-year paychecks.
Governor Pat Quinn on Wednesday used his line-item veto to
eliminate salaries for state lawmakers from the fiscal 2014
budget. If the salaries indeed are cut, the move saves the state
$1.15 million a month.
Quinn, a Democrat, said he is also suspending his own salary
until a pension bill hits his desk.
The governor said lawmakers have pushed the state into a
crisis by failing to resolve the public pension liability that
has driven Illinois' credit rating to the lowest level among
U.S. states.
Illinois lawmakers receive an annual salary of $67,836 in
2013, plus $111 per day to cover expenses when the legislature
is in session, according to the National Conference of State
Legislatures.
Senate President John Cullerton, a fellow Democrat, took
Quinn to task, saying the work of a special legislative
conference committee seeking a compromise solution on pensions
should not be undermined or deterred by political grandstanding.
Illinois Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka said she requested a
review by her legal staff of Quinn's action.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office is closely
looking at Quinn's move, according to spokeswoman Natalie Bauer.
"The governor's actions raise a series of constitutional and
procedural issues that have never been resolved by the courts,"
she said.
Madigan, the daughter of Illinois House Speaker Michael
Madigan, is considered a possible Democratic challenger to Quinn
in the 2014 gubernatorial election.
Speaker Madigan responded to Quinn's salary cut by taking
credit for his chamber's passage in May of a comprehensive
pension fix.
The provisions included setting a cap on salaries used to
determine pensions, limits to cost-of-living adjustments and
other changes. The Madigan bill went down to overwhelming defeat
in the Senate.
"The governor's decision follows my efforts and I understand
his frustration. I am hopeful his strategy works," Madigan said
in a statement.
The state Senate did pass a pension fix supported by public
labor unions, but Madigan never brought that proposal for a
House vote, and the spring legislative session ended on May 31.
State Senator Bill Brady, a member of the conference
committee and a Republican candidate for governor, said Quinn
has not presented a detailed pension proposal.
"The conference committee needs to meet tomorrow and the
governor needs to be at that meeting. He needs to personally
attend and present a detailed plan instead of sending a proxy in
his place," Brady said. Quinn did not appear at Monday's
committee meeting, sending his budget director instead.
Some lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly
have complained that Quinn has been ineffective in forging
compromises on important matters, such as pensions and the
concealed carrying of handguns. After failing to play a central
role in pension reform negotiations during the legislative
session, Quinn has scrambled in recent weeks to be seen as a
leader in the effort.
Legislators left the capitol on Tuesday after overriding
Quinn's veto of the gun legislation. Even though the governor
had set a Tuesday deadline to enact a comprehensive pension
measure, they took no action on pension reform after the
conference committee made it clear on Monday that it needed more
time.