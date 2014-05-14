(Adds comments from attorney, Illinois Attorney General
spokeswoman, labor coalition, background on pension law)
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO May 14 An Illinois judge on Wednesday
suspended the state's new pension reform law until lawsuits
brought by unions, retirees and others challenging the
constitutionality of the overhaul of the retirement system are
resolved.
"This law is going no place until there is a final
resolution on the merits (of the lawsuits)," said Don Craven, an
attorney who filed a lawsuit against the law on behalf of the
Illinois State Employees Association Retirees.
The law was to have taken effect on June 1. It would reduce
retirees' benefits and raise the retirement age to save the
state nearly $145 billion over 30 years.
One of the main groups opposing the law is known as the We
Are One Illinois labor coalition. The lawsuits claim the reforms
violate the Illinois Constitution, which protects public worker
pensions from being diminished or impaired.
The coalition applauded Judge John Belz's ruling in Sangamon
County Circuit Court.
"This is an important first step in our efforts to overturn
this unfair, unconstitutional law and to protect retirement
security for working and retired Illinois families," said a
statement from Michael Carrigan, president of the Illinois
AFL-CIO, on behalf of the coalition.
Maura Possley, a spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General
Lisa Madigan, who is defending the law, said the ruling was
under review.
"The goal of the pension reform law is to stabilize the
pension systems. Unfortunately, this decision will likely
further burden the systems and hurt taxpayers," Possley said.
The law, enacted in December, reduces and suspends
cost-of-living increases for pensions, raises retirement ages
and limits the salaries on which pensions are based.
Illinois has had the worst-funded pension system among all
U.S. states after decades of skipping or skimping on pension
payments. As a result, credit rating agencies have slapped
Illinois with the lowest ratings among states.
Abdon Pallasch, Illinois' assistant budget director, said the
judge's ruling was not unexpected and will not impact the
budgets for the current and next fiscal year, which begins July
1.
The law offers workers and retirees some incentives,
including a reduction in contributions toward pensions and a
method for ensuring the state fully makes its contributions.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa
Shumaker)