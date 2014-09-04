CHICAGO, Sept 4 An Illinois circuit court judge
on Thursday indicated that consolidated lawsuits challenging the
constitutionality of a new pension reform law could be resolved
by the end of the year given a State Supreme Court ruling on
pension benefits in July.
At a status hearing on Thursday, Sangamon County Circuit
Court Judge John Belz gave the state until Oct. 3 to respond to
plaintiff motions for summary judgment and two other motions and
scheduled a status hearing for Oct. 8, according to a court
filing.
The public labor union coalition We Are One Illinois and
other parties are seeking an expedited ruling in their
consolidated lawsuits arguing that the pension reform law passed
in December is unconstitutional.
They cited an Illinois Supreme Court decision on July 3 in
the case Kanerva v. Weems, in which the court ruled that health
care for retired state workers is a pension benefit protected by
the state constitution.
The same provision is the focus of the lawsuits filed by We
Are One Illinois. The new pension reform law reduces and
suspends cost-of-living increases for pensions, raises
retirement ages and limits the salaries on which pensions are
based.
"In his comments today, Judge Belz indicated that he had
read Kanerva and that he believes that he can get this case
resolved this year," said John Shapiro, an attorney for the
union coalition.
"The coalition plaintiffs and the other plaintiffs are
encouraged by those words that a judgment in their favor will be
entered before long."
Judge Belz on Thursday also struck all other discovery dates
in the case from the court calendar.
The state has contended that its sovereign powers allow it
to act in a fiscal emergency. Illinois has a $100 billion
unfunded pension liability and the country's worst-funded state
retirement system. Illinois's credit ratings are also the lowest
among U.S. states.
A spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Dan Grebler)