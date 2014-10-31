CHICAGO Oct 31 The funded ratio for Illinois' biggest public worker pension fund improved slightly in fiscal 2014 due to strong investment returns, but the system still ranks among the worst funded major retirement systems, the Teachers' Retirement System (TRS) said on Friday.

The system for teachers and other school workers outside of the Chicago Public Schools reported that its funded ratio rose to 44.2 percent in the fiscal year that ended June 30 from 42.5 percent. While that marked the first improvement since fiscal 2006, the funded ratio remains far below the 80 percent level considered healthy.

"An improved funded ratio is always good news, but it doesn't mean by any means that the financial problems at TRS have been solved. We cannot invest our way out of this problem," TRS Executive Director Dick Ingram said in a statement.

The retirement system said its investment rate of return was 17.4 percent, net of fees. But its unfunded liability grew by 10.51 percent from $55.73 billion at the end of fiscal 2013 to $61.59 billion.

"TRS members still face a fiscal day of reckoning in the future unless a dramatic improvement is seen over time in the funded status," Ingram said.

A new law aimed at easing a $100 billion unfunded liability in Illinois' five retirement systems has been put on hold as challenges to its constitutionality are litigated in state court. The two major candidates in Tuesday's election for governor have not revealed workable alternatives if the law is ultimately tossed.

Based on a funding formula in Illinois law, the TRS board preliminarily approved a fiscal 2016 state contribution of $3.72 billion, which is an increase of 9.1 percent over the current fiscal year. TRS said that contribution falls short of the $5.34 billion that would be required to stop its unfunded liability from increasing.

TRS, the nation's 39th largest pension system, serves 395,000 members and had assets of $45.3 billion as of June 30, 2014. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)