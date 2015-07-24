CHICAGO, July 24 The struggle by Illinois and its local governments to ease huge public pension burdens could get tougher if a state judge later on Friday tosses out a 2014 law aimed at two of Chicago's retirement systems.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Rita Novak is expected by legal experts to void the law that increases pension contributions by the city and workers while reducing and skipping cost-of-living increases for retirement payments.

Pension payments are devouring bigger chunks of budgets for Illinois and Chicago and both have been hit with credit ratings downgrades that greatly boosted their borrowing costs. Illinois has the worst-funded pension system among U.S. states along with a $105 billion unfunded pension liability, while Chicago's unfunded liability for its four systems is $20 billion.

Chicago based its defense of the law on the concept of consideration, which involves trading something of value within a contract. The city argued that without the law its municipal and laborers' retirement systems will run out of money within 10 to 13 years and Chicago would not be legally obligated to make payments to retirees. The city also said a majority of affected labor unions in a working group supported the law.

Jacob Huebert, senior attorney at the Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center, a nonprofit and nonpartisan public-interest litigation group, said Chicago was stretching.

"You can't have it where the workers themselves didn't have consideration, didn't actually bargain for it," he said.

In May, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that public sector workers have iron-clad protection in the state constitution against reductions in benefits in place at the time of their employment. The ruling stemmed from cases brought by unions and others against a 2013 law for state retirement systems that unilaterally cut pensions.

The consideration concept has been advocated by Illinois Senate President John Cullerton as a way to constitutionally address the state's pension woes. It is also a big part of a sweeping pension reform proposal unveiled by Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner earlier this month.

A footnote in the supreme court's May ruling said "additional benefits may always be added, of course and the state may require additional employee contributions or other consideration in exchange."

Ralph Martire, executive director of the Chicago-based Center for Tax and Budget Accountability, interpreted that to mean that no matter what, workers have to come out on top.

"You have to provide something new of valuable consideration to your public sector worker that's sufficient to offset the cost of their reduced retirement benefit," he said.

GOVERNOR TOUTS CHOICES FOR PENSIONS

Rauner administration officials said the governor's plan is constitutional because it offers workers choices like counting future wage increases, which are not protected by the constitution, toward their pensions in exchange for lower cost-of-living increases in retirement.

Huebert said consideration could still work if a deal is reached through actual collective bargaining or if individual workers can make their own choices.

Labor unions, which backed an unsuccessful Cullerton bill in 2013 that incorporated consideration, may no longer be so obliging in the wake of the May court ruling.

"Now that they won in court, unions are against any pension reform," Cullerton told reporters on Wednesday.

Unions have come out strongly against Rauner's proposal. John Cameron, political director at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, testified before a House committee last week that workers would unconstitutionally be offered "something less for something less."

"This is not consideration, this is a coercive choice," he said.

Martire said the real answer is modernizing Illinois' income and sales taxes to gain more revenue and reamortizing pension payments. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)