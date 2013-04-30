By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, April 30
CHICAGO, April 30 Illinois House Speaker Michael
Madigan on Tuesday proposed a comprehensive plan to fix the
state's sagging public pension system - the worst-funded state
pension system in the country - with only a month to go in the
legislature's spring session.
The 271-page measure sets a cap on salaries used to
determine pensions, limits cost-of-living adjustments on
pensions for future retirees, increases retirement ages for
workers currently under 45 years old, and hikes worker pension
contributions by 1 percent over each of the next two fiscal
years.
The measure aims for "100 percent funding in 30 years" of a
state pension system that is underfunded by $100 billion,
according to a bill summary from Madigan's office.
Additionally, the measure exempts pension changes from
collective bargaining.
"We think this is a bill that has a good chance of getting
through both chambers and onto the governor's desk," said Steve
Brown, Madigan's spokesman.
One controversial measure not in Madigan's amendment -
shifting teacher and higher education pension costs to local
school districts, universities and community colleges - will be
in a separate bill, according to Brown.
The Madigan proposal - the most far-reaching pension reform
plan to date - does not estimate the total savings for Illinois,
and Brown declined to estimate the savings.
The political viability of the Madigan plan was not
immediately clear, though it is the first of several pension
bills in the 2013 legislative session presented by Madigan as a
comprehensive approach to pension reform. Madigan, speaker of
Illinois' House for more than 25 years, has developed a
reputation for bringing forward major legislation only when he
has lined up enough votes for passage.
A coalition of state public labor unions slammed the
proposal.
"While we want to work together to solve the pension
problem, the amendment filed today by the House Speaker
represents the same illegal approach to slashing hard-earned
life savings protected by the Illinois Constitution," a
statement from We Are One Illinois said.
The group also warned that if the measure becomes law, "we
believe a successful legal challenge is all but certain, with
the bill saving nothing and the state's budget problems made
worse."
The state's constitution prohibits any diminishment of
public employee pensions, and leaders of Illinois' public
employee unions have indicated they will go to court to prevent
enactment of any new laws that are perceived as reducing pension
payments and retirement benefits promised to their active
workers and retirees.
Senate President John Cullerton, a Democrat, said through a
spokeswoman that the Madigan plan is not constitutional.
"Cullerton still prefers a plan that is clearly constitutional,"
said the spokeswoman, Rikeesha Phelon.
"The Speaker and Cullerton have the same goal with different
approaches. While the House has been focused on unilateral
changes, Cullerton has worked to build consensus for a plan that
is clearly constitutional," Phelon added.
The Madigan bill encompasses some of the reform measures
that have surfaced in the House and Senate. Madigan introduced
his plan as an amendment to a bill first put forward in the
upper chamber by Cullerton.
The Madigan bill is designed to replace the most
far-reaching aspect of Cullerton's plan. That proposal, which
applies only to the state's public-school teachers, would give
employees a choice between retaining their 3 percent annual
cost-of-living increase in retirement but foregoing
state-sponsored health care, or agreeing to a lower
cost-of-living increase and retaining health care.
A House bill that would cap cost-of-living increases for
retirees has not yet received a hearing in any Senate committee.
That bill was estimated to save the state $100 billion over 30
years. The Madigan plan retains a cap on cost-of-living
increases.
The Senate previously voted down a more comprehensive
pension measure that included some of the components in
Madigan's bill.
Four of the state's five pension funds - covering more than
190,000 retirees and nearly 270,000 active workers - would be
affected by measures in Madigan's bill. Those funds cover
teachers outside of the Chicago Public Schools, state university
and community college workers, state employees and legislators.
The fund covering judges in the state court system is not
included in the bill. Any legal challenge to the measure likely
would be heard in state court.
Illinois' state legislature has taken on significant public
policy issues since the spring session began in January: the
concealed carry of handguns, medical marijuana, and same-sex
marriage. But pensions have been the dominant issue in policy
circles and have been the focus of hearings in both the House
and Senate committee rooms.
Under the Madigan proposal, the state would be required to
use a new actuarial cost method that averages costs evenly over
a workers' employment for determining its annual pension
contribution, according to the summary. The current method
requires the state to make higher contributions closer to an
employee's retirement.
Those contributions would be bolstered by $1 billion a year
once the state's pension debt is retired in 2019. If the state
falls short on its pension payment or fails to allocate the
additional $1 billion, the pension funds would be empowered to
take the state to court.
A preamble to Madigan's bill lays out in grisly detail
Illinois' financial woes, including the lowest credit rating
among states and a backlog of unpaid, overdue bills that exceeds
a fourth of the state's annual general revenue. The preamble
also details actions the state has taken to curb spending and
notes that past pension reform actions fell short in solving the
problem.
It also warned of "devastating and dramatic" spending cuts
that could impact the state economy.
"This harm could include significant economic contraction,
which would in turn exacerbate the underlying fiscal challenge,
resulting in a downward spiral of standard of living and likely
leading to an eventual inability of the state to meet its short
term statutory and Constitutional responsibilities," the bill
said.