SPRINGFIELD, Ill. May 9 The Illinois Senate on
Thursday passed a labor union-backed bill to reduce the state's
nearly $100 billion unfunded public pension liability, giving
lawmakers dealing with America's worst-funded state retirement
system a second option.
The 40-16 vote in the Democrat-controlled chamber sends the
measure to the House, which last week passed a more
comprehensive pension fix pushed by Democratic House Speaker
Michael Madigan. Democrat John Cullerton, the Senate president,
is chief sponsor of the bill the Senate approved on Thursday.
It was unclear which plan would prevail or whether some
combination of both might pass before the spring legislative
session ends on May 31.
Even as the Senate debated its version of pension reform,
Madigan in the House held a hearing focused on a proposal to
shift the cost of paying pensions from the state to local school
districts, universities and community colleges.
Some state lawmakers and school officials have raised
concerns the move would result in higher tuition and property
tax hikes.
"This is going to happen. There will be a new plan. School
districts are going to pay the pension costs for teachers and
the others," Madigan said, adding he will release his proposal
next week.
Costs arising from pension underfunding, caused by years of
skipping or skimping on payments, are threatening the delivery
of core state services such as education and health care. The
pension crisis has pushed Illinois' credit rating to the lowest
level among the states.
Cullerton, the Senate president, is in no hurry to bring the
House version of pension reform - Madigan's proposal - to a vote
in the Senate, said Rikeesha Phelon, Cullerton's spokeswoman.
A bill similar to Madigan's was soundly defeated in March,
Phelon noted. "We first need to know that the vote count has
changed" before taking up the Madigan bill, she said.
Cullerton's plan, negotiated with union officials, offers
current workers and retirees a choice in how reductions in
pension or health benefits would affect them.
"We feel that this bill obviously has strong sound
constitutional principles. Other versions of pension reform are
risky, and we know there's going to be litigation for sure,"
Cullerton said during debate ahead of the vote.
Cullerton's bill, however, would only shave the unfunded
liability by as much as $15.7 billion and bring the system to a
90 percent funded level in 30 years. Madigan's bill calls for
unilateral changes in pension benefits that are expected to cut
$30 billion from the liability and uses savings over time to
fully fund the system by 2044.
Senate Republicans, who largely voted against the measure,
argued that Cullerton's bill does not go far enough to shore up
the sagging pension system for teachers outside of Chicago,
higher education workers, lawmakers, and state employees.
"This bill doesn't do enough to change the trajectory of our
pension funds and you will be back here reliving this
nightmare," said State Senator Matt Murphy.
Cullerton has said Madigan's bill would save Illinois
nothing if unions were to prevail in an expected court battle.
Unions have threatened a lawsuit to test whether the measure
violates state constitutional protections against diminishing or
impairing public worker retirement benefits.
Groups representing retired teachers and state workers have
threatened lawsuits to challenge Cullerton's plan, too, but
legal observers say Cullerton's approach is less vulnerable to a
challenge.
Under Cullerton's plan, current workers would be given
choices involving changes in cost-of-living adjustments for
pensions, higher contributions, and the use of future raises to
determine pension payments. In return for any concessions they
make, workers would have access to state-sponsored health care
in retirement.
Incentives offered in the Cullerton plan - called
"considerations" in pension parlance - are designed to persuade
workers to accept reductions in their pension benefits. The
tradeoff would address the constitutional ban on reduction of
pension benefits because retirees would actively select a
consideration in return for giving up part of their promised
pension.
The Cullerton plan does have some similarities to Madigan's
bill. Like that measure, it also requires the state to make
timely and adequate pension contributions and also exempts
pension changes from collective bargaining.