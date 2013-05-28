By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 28 With less than a week left to go
in Illinois' spring legislative session, the future of reforms
to rein in burgeoning costs for the nation's worst-funded public
pension system rests with the two Democrats who run the state's
House and Senate chambers.
The Illinois legislature, which over decades has built up a
$100 billion unfunded pension liability, now is a study in
gridlock. Speaker of the House Michael Madigan and Senate
President John Cullerton each are pushing competing versions of
a fix and each refuses to take action on the other lawmaker's
bill.
There is no clear path toward resolution. A Madigan-backed
bill is hung up in the Senate, where Cullerton controls the
legislative calendar, and Madigan has Cullerton's plan bottled
up in the House, which he controls.
House Republican Leader Tom Cross said the Democratic
leaders have the power to take action and need to exercise it.
"When the two of them want to accomplish something regardless of
its magnitude they get it done," Cross said. "There is no upside
to inaction."
Cross said he favors Madigan's bill, which is similar to one
he sponsored earlier in the session.
Mike Lawrence, former director of the Paul Simon Public
Policy Institute, said neither bill will budge without the
support of the Democratic leaders.
"My view is this really rests with Cullerton and Madigan to
work something out," said Lawrence, who also served as press
secretary for former Republican Governor Jim Edgar. "But when
you look at the two versions, it's pretty difficult to see how
they would come to some compromise."
Despite pressure from credit rating agencies, business
leaders, editorial boards and others, the two leaders have dug
into their positions. They have until Friday to break the
deadlock.
"We are still not seeing the needle move in support of
(Madigan's bill) in the Senate," said Cullerton spokeswoman
Rikeesha Phelon.
The Madigan bill, now sitting before the Senate, was passed
by the House earlier this month. Madigan's representatives claim
the bill would eliminate the state's $100 billion underfunding
over 30 years but the bill's critics claim it violates the state
constitution by requiring retirees to accept cuts to their
pension benefits.
Phelon said Cullerton is resisting pressure to call for a
vote on a bill "that he thinks isn't constitutional." A majority
of the Senate's Democratic caucus opposes the bill as well,
Phelon said.
The Cullerton plan, backed by the state's public employee
unions, would lead to more modest cost savings than the Madigan
plan. It allows workers to retain access to state-sponsored
healthcare in retirement if they opt for pension concessions.
Madigan spokesman Steve Brown said the House prefers the
bill it passed.
"I don't think the House is interested in a bill without
much in savings," he said.
Madigan is willing to talk to Cullerton and other
legislative colleagues, Brown said but the differences between
the two bills "are pretty stark."
UNIONS BALK AT MADIGAN BILL
Unions have pushed hard against Madigan's bill and
threatened a constitutional challenge in the courts if it
becomes law. Lawrence said the constitutional issue makes the
Madigan plan politically risky.
"The legislators are being asked to cast votes that could
create enemies for them, and there is no guarantee the
legislation they support will withstand judicial scrutiny,"
Lawrence said.
Cullerton's pension fix is believed more secure against any
constitutional challenge because it offers an incentive - called
a "consideration" in pension parlance - that is designed to
persuade workers to accept changes in their pension benefits.
Employees who agree to the changes would receive a benefit for
doing so, and this tradeoff would help the law comply with the
state constitution, legal experts say.
Meanwhile, Democratic Governor Pat Quinn has largely been
sidelined. Quinn, in remarks to reporters after a speech in
Chicago last week, said he is working around the clock toward a
settlement of the pension problem, but the governor has taken no
action in public.
"Quinn on pensions as far as I can see is not really a
factor," said Christopher Mooney, a political scientist at the
University of Illinois. "He'll sign whatever they come up with."
America's municipal bond investors are watching closely.
"They will have to come to some sort of agreement, or the
market will take it out on them. You'll see Illinois paying
higher yields," said John Mousseau, portfolio manager at
Cumberland Advisors Inc.
Like many states, Illinois has seen a jump in revenues
recently thanks to an improving economy, but Mousseau said the
improvement is not significant to bond holders. "Revenues have
improved but they still haven't wrestled with the 800-pound
gorilla in the room," he said of the pension crisis in the
state.
Investors have been demanding hefty yields for Illinois
general obligation bonds. Illinois' bond rating is the lowest
among states after credit rating agencies collectively
downgraded the state a dozen times since 2008, and those
agencies have warned that failure to fix the pension problem
could result in further downgrades.
Illinois' so-called credit spread over Municipal Market
Data's benchmark triple-A scale for the muni market hit 140
basis points in the latest week. That is the second widest
spread after Puerto Rico among major muni debt issuers tracked
by MMD.
The credit spread for California, which has taken steps to
deal with its financial problems, is three times smaller than
Illinois' at 45 basis points.