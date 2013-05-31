By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 31 Illinois' credit rating with
Moody's Investors Service, already the lowest of any state,
could fall if there is no legislative fix to address the state's
huge public pension problem, an analyst at the credit rating
agency said on Friday.
The Illinois Senate late Thursday soundly defeated a
comprehensive pension reform bill passed by the House earlier in
May, leaving lawmakers little time to forge a compromise before
the spring legislative session is scheduled to end at midnight
Friday.
"Our view is that failure to enact pension reforms could
drive the state's general obligation bond rating lower from A2,
which is already the lowest level for a U.S. state," said
Moody's analyst Ted Hampton.
Moody's, along with Standard and Poor's Ratings Services and
Fitch Ratings, are closely watching developments on the pension
front as leaders of the Democrat-controlled legislature face off
on the issue.
House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John
Cullerton are at odds over how to approach reform. Madigan's
bill opts for unilateral cuts in retirement benefits for current
and retired state workers, teachers, legislators, and college
and university employees to reap the maximum cost savings.
Cullerton is pushing a bill passed by his chamber that would
generally allow workers to retain access to state-sponsored
healthcare in retirement if they opt for pension concessions.
Cullerton's plan, which has the backing of public labor
unions, would shave the state's nearly $100 billion unfunded
pension liability by only $9.13 billion. Madigan's bill, which
the unions have vowed to challenge in court on constitutional
grounds, would cut it by $21 billion, according to actuarial
analyses by the state's pension funds.
"Taking a meaningful bite out of the state's outsized
pension liabilities will require politically difficult decisions
by legislators," Hampton said, adding that even if the state
enacts reforms, litigation is likely "so the immediate
implications of reforms agreed upon will probably remain
unclear."
A lower credit rating would raise Illinois' cost for
borrowing in the U.S. municipal bond market, where investors
already demand hefty yields for the state's general obligation
bonds.
Illinois' so-called credit spread over Municipal Market
Data's benchmark triple-A scale for the muni market was 140
basis points in the latest week. That is the second widest
spread after Puerto Rico among major muni debt issuers tracked
by MMD. The credit spread for California, which has taken steps
to deal with its financial problems, is roughly a third the size
of Illinois' at 46 basis points.
Illinois' GO bond rating is the lowest among states after
credit rating agencies collectively downgraded the state a dozen
times since 2008. The agencies previously have warned that
failure to fix the pension problem could result in further
downgrades.
Karen Krop, an analyst at Fitch Ratings, which has Illinois'
A rating on a watch list for a possible downgrade, declined to
comment until the legislature ends its session.
An S&P analyst was not immediately available for comment.
S&P downgraded the rating on Illinois $26.6 billion of
outstanding GO bonds to A-minus in January, citing a lack of
action on pension reform.