CHICAGO Nov 7 Illinois has paid all of its
bills from the prior fiscal year at the quickest pace in four
years but pensions, the biggest drag on the state's finances,
remained unresolved as lawmakers on Thursday wrapped up their
last scheduled session of the year.
Strong revenue in July, August and September enabled
Illinois to repay remaining bills for fiscal 2013, which ended
on June 30, at the speediest rate since 2009, Illinois
Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka disclosed in a quarterly report
released on Thursday.
As of the end of September, the state's bill backlog stood
at $4.6 billion, down $1.3 billion from the prior September.
However, Topinka projected that when all fiscal 2014 bills for
the period arrive in her office, the state's total backlog for
bills invoiced as of the end of September was $7.5 billion.
The report cautioned that Illinois "remains in a financially
precarious position" as income tax collections are expected to
decline in the final quarter of fiscal 2014 versus the same
period in fiscal 2013. That is due to a one-time revenue surge
in April 2013 as investors rushed to take capital gains on their
investments at the end of 2012 to avoid higher federal taxes.
An uncertain economic outlook could also slow growth in sale
tax revenue, according to the comptroller.
"If the forecasted decline in revenues materializes, and the
state spends its increased appropriations, the financial
position of the state will deteriorate," the report said. If a
hike in income tax rates enacted in 2011 is rolled back as
scheduled in 2015, that would affect the next state budget, the
report noted.
Illinois is struggling with a structural budget deficit and
a huge unfunded pension liability. State lawmakers ended their
fall session without voting on reforms to reduce the $100
billion unfunded liability for Illinois' five retirement
systems.
The Democrat-controlled Legislature did pass reforms for the
Chicago Park District pension fund that increases contributions
from workers and from the district and makes changes to
retirement ages and cost-of-living increases for retirees.
At a hearing Wednesday on the bill, House Speaker Michael
Madigan said the legislation was the product of negotiations
between the district, the pension fund and workers with the aim
of boosting the funded level for pensions to 90 percent from the
current approximately 50 percent.
But Senate President John Cullerton, who supported the
measure, said on Thursday that park district unions that did not
support the bill could go to court to challenge it on the
grounds it violates Illinois constitutional protections for
public worker pension benefits.
The lack of action on state pension reform has helped pound
Illinois' credit ratings to the lowest among states, boosting
Illinois' borrowing costs in the U.S. municipal bond market.
The state is still eyeing a general obligation bond sale
this fall for an ongoing capital improvement program.
"We are evaluating the cash on hand versus projected cash
needs and that will determine the timing of any issue," John
Wisenheimer, Illinois' capital markets director, said on
Thursday.
Meanwhile, legislative leaders are awaiting an actuarial
analysis of the latest tweaks to a potential reform plan and
could return to session for a vote if there is an agreement,
said Steve Brown, Madigan's spokesman.