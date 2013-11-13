CHICAGO Nov 13 Illinois' most powerful
legislative leader has told members to be prepared to return to
the state capitol as soon as Dec. 3, a notice that could signal
an impending vote on pension reform after weeks of closed-door
meetings, spokespersons for legislative leaders said.
A spokesman for Michael Madigan, the speaker of the House of
Representatives, said on Wednesday that members were advised
they could meet next month.
"The (legislative) leaders met today and felt they continue
to make progress on pension reform," said Steve Brown, Madigan's
spokesman.
Senate President John Cullerton plans to survey his members
for session scheduling purposes in the wake of productive
meetings among the leaders, said Rikeesha Phelon, his
spokeswoman.
The Democrat-controlled legislature ended its last scheduled
session of 2013 on Nov. 7 without taking up pension reform.
Legislative leaders began to meet on pensions after a special
bipartisan legislative panel created in June failed to agree
upon a plan in time for the fall session.
The leaders have been seeking ways to boost a projected
30-year savings of about $138 billion eyed by the panel to at
least a reported $150 billion. The lawmakers' talks have focused
on savings that could be achieved through changes to the current
3 percent compounded cost-of-living adjustments for retirees.
One proposal would limit such adjustments to half the annual
inflation rate.
Continued inaction on dealing with a $100 billion unfunded
pension liability that is squeezing out funding for core state
services such as education has led to credit downgrades that
have left Illinois with the lowest ratings among U.S. states.