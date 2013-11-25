CHICAGO Nov 25 The Illinois House of Representatives will hold a one-day session on Dec. 3 to take up changes to the state's woefully underfunded public pensions, a spokesman for House Speaker Michael Madigan said on Monday.

Steve Brown, the spokesman, declined to provide details on the changes, saying that legislation is being developed. But a spokesman for Senate President John Cullerton said that there is no deal on pension reform "at this point."

The Senate has not scheduled a session.