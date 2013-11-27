CHICAGO Nov 27 Illinois legislative leaders on
Wednesday reached a long-elusive deal to reform the state's
woefully underfunded public pensions, but the plan must still
win support of lawmakers and could face legal challenges if
approved.
Details were not immediately available, although powerful
House Speaker Michael Madigan told reporters the plan would save
the state more than $160 billion over 30 years.
Steve Brown, his spokesman, said details would be released
first to members on Friday and then to the public ahead of a
legislative session on pension reform scheduled for next
Tuesday.
Even without details, the deal was slammed by Illinois'
public labor unions, which said they were excluded from
negotiations over pension changes by the state's four
legislative leaders.
"If their new plan is in line with what's been reported from
earlier discussions, then it's an unfair, unconstitutional
scheme that undermines retirement security," a statement from a
union coalition said.
Previous versions of pension reform have involved imposing
limits on cost-of-living increases, changing retirement ages,
and adjustments in the amount workers pay toward their pensions.
Any pension reform plan likely will face a court challenge based
on claims that a diminishment of pension benefits violates the
state constitution.
Governor Pat Quinn, who has been urging the
Democrat-controlled legislature to tackle the state's $100
billion unfunded pension liability, applauded leaders "for their
hard work to reach this critical agreement."
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, whose city is facing its own
looming pension funding crisis, cautioned that Illinois' pension
problem will not be truly solved until the Legislature also
approves changes to ease the funding burden on local governments
in the state.
Patty Schuh, spokeswoman for Senate Republican leader
Christine Radogno, said the legislative leaders' agreement
incorporates "comprehensive" pension reform.
The Senate will join the House in holding a session on
Tuesday to take up a pension measure, according to Ron Holmes, a
spokesman for Senate President John Cullerton. Madigan put House
members on notice on Monday that they will be meeting for a
one-day session.
"The Senate president will be debriefing members of his
caucus in the coming days in hopes of garnering support," Holmes
said.
Illinois has the worst-funded public employee pension system
among the 50 states. Pension costs are squeezing out funding for
core services such as education, and Illinois has been punished
by credit rating agencies with downgrades that have left it with
the lowest credit ratings among U.S. states.
Far-reaching changes to Illinois retirement benefits have
been a hard sell in the Senate, where many members are wary of
violating state constitutional protections for public employee
pensions. Labor unions have pushed back against any effort to
impose cuts to pension benefits, although they supported a
Senate bill last spring that would have given workers and
retirees a choice in how benefits might be cut.
The state's House and Senate have backed competing
proposals, with the House plan taking a more aggressive approach
to cost reductions.
Legislative leaders have been seeking ways to boost a
projected 30-year savings over the $138 billion level eyed by a
special legislative panel on pensions created in June.
Negotiations have centered on savings that could be achieved
through changes to the current 3 percent compounded
cost-of-living adjustments for retirees. One proposal would
limit such adjustments to half the annual inflation rate, with
some compounding of payment increases.