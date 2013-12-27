CHICAGO Dec 27 A group of teachers and public
school officials filed a class-action lawsuit on Friday in state
court seeking to void Illinois' new pension reform law on
grounds the cuts to pension benefits violate the state
constitution.
The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago,
claims that changes to current and retired teacher pensions
passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by
Governor Pat Quinn earlier this month violate protections for
public sector worker retirement benefits in the Illinois
Constitution.
With the state's finances buckling under a $100 billion
unfunded pension liability, the controversial measure reduces
and suspends cost-of-living increases for pensions, raises
retirement ages and limits the salaries on which pensions are
based.
The lawsuit names Quinn, Illinois Comptroller Judy Baar
Topinka and the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System's (TRS)
board of trustees as defendants and seeks preliminary and
permanent injunctive relief. It was filed as a class action,
representing retired and active members of TRS, who are not
currently members of any teachers' labor union.
It is also only the first shot of litigation against the
law, which a coalition of public labor unions has vowed to
fight.
The reforms, which take effect in June, are expected to
save the state $160 billion over 30 years, while immediately
reducing the unfunded pension liability by 20 percent. The law
offers workers and retirees some sweeteners, including a
reduction in contributions toward pensions and a method for
ensuring the state fully makes its contributions.