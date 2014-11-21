(Adds comment from Illinois Senate president)
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO Nov 21 A judge ruled on Friday that an
Illinois law aimed at easing the state's huge unfunded pension
liability is unconstitutional, handing a victory to labor unions
and state retirees who challenged the law and an initial defeat
to the state's efforts to fix its sagging finances.
The judge's sweeping ruling will send the case to the
Illinois Supreme Court for a final determination on the law's
constitutionality. The Illinois Attorney General's Office, which
is defending the law, said it will ask the high court for an
expedited appeal.
Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge John Belz, who ruled a
day after hearing oral arguments on the state's pension reform
law, found that the law both diminishes and impairs retirement
benefits for public sector workers in violation of a state
constitution provision. The judge rejected the state's argument
that public workers and retirees have a contract for pensions
that can be modified to protect the public welfare in the case
of an emergency, and that Illinois' dire financial situation
constitutes an emergency.
"In summary, the state of Illinois made a constitutionally
protected promise to its employees concerning their pension
benefits," Belz's ruling stated. "Under established and
uncontroverted Illinois law, the state of Illinois cannot break
this promise."
Illinois has the worst-funded state retirement system, and
its huge unfunded pension liability has helped pound its credit
ratings to the lowest level among states. The unfunded liability
for Illinois' five state retirement systems hit $104.6 billion
at the end of fiscal 2014.
Republican Governor-elect Bruce Rauner, who will inherit the
pension problem when he takes office in January, said in a
statement he will work with the Democratic-controlled
legislature "to craft and implement effective, bipartisan
pension reform."
Belz's ruling leaned heavily on a July Illinois Supreme
Court decision in an unrelated case that concluded healthcare
for retired state workers was a pension benefit protected by the
constitution. In that case, the court ruled the wording of
Illinois' constitution makes it "plain" and "unambiguous" that
the pension protections cannot be reduced, Belz noted.
"I have always been extremely skeptical of the
constitutionality of (the law)," said Illinois Senate President
John Cullerton, adding that his union-backed bill, which gives
workers something in return for pension cuts and which was
passed by his chamber but not the House, remained a viable
constitutional backup for the state.
Ted Hampton, an analyst at Moody's Investors Services, said
the ruling is a negative development, but the state's A3 rating
already assumed the reforms would not be implemented.
Belz's ruling, if upheld by the state supreme court, could
have broader implications. It calls into question the viability
of a state law enacted in June to tame Chicago's huge pension
burden, and is a sign that other Illinois municipalities will
not soon receive pension relief.
When Moody's cut Chicago's rating to Baa1 from A3 in March
due to the city's "massive and growing" unfunded pension
liabilities, the rating agency said Chicago could be hit with
another downgrade if Illinois' reforms are ruled to be
unconstitutional and if the city fails to match revenue to
required pension contributions.
Arizona and New York have pension protections in their
constitutions that are similar to Illinois' and have also had
court rulings that prevented pension cuts, according to Stuart
Buck, an analyst who has tracked pension funding litigation at
the Laura and John Arnold Foundation.
The reform law was enacted in December 2013 to help save
Illinois' sinking finances. It reduces and suspends
cost-of-living increases for pensions, raises retirement ages
and limits salaries on which pensions are based. Employees
contribute 1 percent less of their salaries toward pensions,
while contributions from the state, which has skipped or skimped
on its pension payments over the years, are enforceable through
the Illinois Supreme Court.
Although the law was slated to take effect on June 1, Belz
put it on hold in May, until five lawsuits consolidated in his
courtroom are resolved, first by him and ultimately by the
state's high court.
(Editing by David Greising and Matthew Lewis)