Nov 26 Illinois, which is struggling to bolster
a shaky public pension system weighed down by a $104.6 billion
shortfall, has asked the state's highest court to reverse a
lower court ruling that declared a planned overhaul
unconstitutional.
The expedited appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court, which
was expected, seeks to overturn a Nov. 21 ruling by Judge John
Belz of the Sangamon County Circuit Court.
Belz said a December 2013 law reducing benefits for some
public sector workers violated a provision of the Illinois
constitution that made membership in a state pension or
retirement system an "enforceable contractual relationship" that
the state could not take away.
Unions and retirees were among those opposed to the law,
which also suspended cost-of-living adjustments and raised
retirement ages.
In the state's appeal, officials led by Governor Pat Quinn
and Attorney General Lisa Madigan asked that Belz's ruling be
reversed and that claims challenging the law be reviewed more
closely and in light of the state's defenses.
Belz had rejected Illinois' arguments that pensions could be
cut to protect the public welfare in an emergency, including the
state's precarious financial straits.
Illinois has one of the most strained public pension systems
in the country and the lowest credit rating of any U.S. state.
The shortfall for its five state retirement systems reached
$104.6 billion at the end of the fiscal 2014 year.
Governor-elect Bruce Rauner, a Republican who will take
office in January after defeating Quinn in a Nov. 4 election,
has said he will work with the Democratic-controlled legislature
to implement "effective, bipartisan" pension reform.
The case is In re: Pension Reform Litigation, Illinois
Supreme Court, No. 2014-MR-1.
