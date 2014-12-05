CHICAGO Dec 4 Illinois' top attorney asked the
state supreme court on Thursday to put constitutional challenges
to a pension reform law on the fast track by scheduling oral
arguments as soon as Jan. 22 and no later than March 10.
Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed a motion to accelerate
the state's appeal of a Nov. 21 Sangamon County Circuit Court
judge's ruling that the law aimed at easing Illinois' huge
pension burden violated protections in the state constitution
for public worker retirement benefits.
"A prompt resolution of those issues is critical because the
state must either implement the act, or in the alternative,
significantly reduce spending and/or raise taxes," the motion
stated.
At stake is an approximately $1 billion cut in Illinois'
contribution to four of its pension systems in fiscal 2016 under
the law. Republican Governor-elect Bruce Rauner, who takes
office next month, has a Feb. 18 deadline to present a budget to
the Democrat-controlled legislature, which has until May 31 to
pass the spending plan with simple majority votes. A
three-fifths majority vote on bills would be needed after that
date to have a budget in place by July 1, the start of fiscal
2016.
Illinois has the worst-funded state retirement system, and
its huge unfunded pension liability, which hit $104.6 billion at
the end of fiscal 2014, has helped pound its credit ratings to
the lowest level among states. Rating analysts said on Thursday
that the state could face further downgrades if its finances
deteriorate more in the coming months.
The reform law was enacted in December 2013 to help save
Illinois' sinking finances. It reduces and suspends
cost-of-living increases for pensions, raises retirement ages
and limits salaries on which pensions are based. Employees
contribute 1 percent less of their salaries toward pensions,
while contributions from the state, which has skipped or skimped
on its pension payments over the years, are enforceable through
the Illinois Supreme Court.
Although the law was slated to take effect on June 1,
Sangamon County Court Judge John Belz put it on hold in May,
pending his ruling in five consolidated lawsuits brought by
public labor unions and retiree groups.
Belz rejected Illinois' arguments that pensions could be cut
to protect the public welfare in an emergency, including the
state's precarious financial situation. He ruled that Illinois
made a constitutionally protected promise to its employees
concerning their pension benefits.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)