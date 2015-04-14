CHICAGO, April 14 Illinois Republican Governor
Bruce Rauner's proposal to reduce the state's public pensions
should be thoroughly analyzed to determine its compliance with
U.S. regulations and impact on workers and taxpayers, two
Democratic state lawmakers said on Tuesday.
State Representative Elaine Nekritz and State Senator Daniel
Biss, the Democrat-controlled legislature's point persons on
pension issues, offered a resolution calling on two state
retirement systems to undertake an actuarial analysis of
Rauner's proposal, as well as seek a determination of whether
the proposal complies with Internal Revenue Service regulations.
Those steps would have to be taken before the legislature
would consider the proposal, according to the resolution.
"The road to pension hell is paved with rash actions," Biss
told reporters in the state capitol in Springfield.
Rauner, who took office in January, wants to freeze benefits
accrued by state workers starting July 1. After that date, the
workers would be moved into a less-generous, tier 2 pension plan
in place for new workers hired since Jan. 1, 2011 or would have
the option to buy out their pensions and move into a retirement
plan similar to the popular 401(k) plan in the private sector.
The proposal would save the upcoming state budget $2.2
billion and would immediately reduce Illinois' huge $105 billion
unfunded pension liability by $25 billion, according to the
governor's "turnaround" plan. Illinois has the worst funded
pension system and lowest credit ratings among the 50 states.
Biss said counting on savings for fiscal 2016, which begins
July 1, would be "an absolute fantasy."
The two lawmakers also cited concerns the tier 2 pension
plan created for new workers may run afoul of IRS requirements
governing pensions for workers not covered by the federal
government-run Social Security retirement program.
There was no immediate comment from Rauner's office.
State officials are anxiously awaiting a ruling by the
Illinois Supreme Court on the constitutionality of a 2013 law
that relies on a fiscal emergency as a reason to reduce pension
benefits for state workers hired prior to Jan. 1, 2011.
The high court could uphold a lower court ruling in November
that concluded the state constitution does not allow any
reduction in public pension benefits.
