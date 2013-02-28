SPRINGFIELD, Ill. Feb 28 The Illinois House of
Representatives on Thursday soundly defeated proposals from
Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan to make substantial changes
to pension programs for public sector workers.
After brief debate, the House voted 66 to 2 to reject a
proposal to terminate cost-of-living increases for retired
workers. It voted 62 to 5 against suspending cost-of-living
increases until the state pension systems are 80 percent funded.
His proposal to raise the retirement age to 67 years for
pension eligibility failed 66 to 1 and a proposal that workers
contribute 5 percent more to the cost of their pensions failed
61 to 3.
Republicans, who are in the minority, boycotted the votes,
saying the process of considering them was not serious.
Illinois has the worst funded state pensions systems in the
nation at only 39 percent.