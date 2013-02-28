By Joanne von Alroth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. Feb 28 The Illinois House of
Representatives on Thursday dealt a setback to efforts to fix
the worst-funded state pension system in the United States,
defeating several proposals to make substantial changes that
would affect public sector workers.
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan had put forward
four ideas that financial analysts said would go a long way
toward resolving the problem, but lawmakers rejected them as
being too extreme.
None of the proposals received more than 5 favorable votes
from the 118 members of the House, and minority Republicans
boycotted the vote, calling the process a charade.
It was not clear why the Speaker had presented proposals
that had so little support. Madigan was not immediately
available to comment on the votes.
Some lawmakers had speculated that it was a tactical move to
determine where members stood as part of what is expected to be
a protracted process of assembling comprehensive reforms. The
legislature is scheduled to wrap up its work by May 31.
"It sets a marker for where we're willing to go," said
Democratic Elaine Nekritz, who has been a leader in trying to
fashion a compromise pension plan. "We're not willing to go
beyond (the failed proposals) for sure," she said.
The proposals would have completely eliminated
cost-of-living increases for retired workers or eliminated them
until the pension system was 80 percent funded compared with 39
percent funded now. They would also have raised the retirement
age to 67 for pension eligibility and required public sector
workers to contribute 5 percent more to the cost of their
pensions.
A separate plan put forward by Nekritz and Republican House
leader Tom Cross, which has received the most support so far in
the process, would include most of those elements but would not
be as harsh. It would freeze cost-of-living increases for six
years and require state workers to contribute 2 percent more
toward the cost of pensions.
Madigan is widely considered the most powerful politician in
Illinois, having been speaker for nearly 30 years. He is also
chairman of the state Democratic party.
He has been slow, however, to push for a pension fix that
would bolster the state's sagging finances and satisfy credit
rating agencies, which have been slashing Illinois' ratings
party because of inaction on reforms to address a $96.8 billion
unfunded pension liability.
He recently increased pressure on unions to accept more
far-reaching reforms, sending them a letter saying they had
failed to present serious proposals to fix the system.
Public sector unions, which provide substantial political
and financial support to the state's Democratic party, have
criticized proposals that would limit or cut benefits to retired
workers. They have also warned that they will use strong
protections for pension benefits in the Illinois Constitution to
fight changes.
After the votes on Thursday, a coalition of Illinois unions
issued a statement praising the defeat of the measures.
"The House forcefully rejected unfair, unconstitutional
pension cuts today. Lawmakers should build on this momentum to
abandon tired approaches and work with us," the union coalition
"We Are One" said.
Labor unions have offered to increase their contribution to
the cost of pensions by 2 percent, but they have rejected an
increase in the retirement age or elimination of cost-of-living
increases for retired workers.