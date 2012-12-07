CHICAGO Dec 6 An Illinois state senator running
for former Democratic U.S. Representative Jesse Jackson Jr.'s
seat in Congress was released on bond on Thursday, following his
arrest for trying to bring a gun onto an airplane.
A Cook County judge set bail at $25,000 for Donne Trotter,
62, on the felony charge. Trotter, who has called the incident
an honest mistake, posted bond and was released shortly
afterward.
If convicted, Trotter could face a sentence ranging from
probation to up to four years in prison, according to
prosecutors.
Trotter, a Chicago Democrat, is a gun control advocate who
once voted "no" on a measure that would have allowed state
residents to carry concealed weapons in 1995.
Last week, Trotter joined the crowded field of candidates
hoping to succeed Jackson, who resigned from Congress on Nov.
21. Democrats hold a primary on Feb. 26 to select their
candidate in the heavily Democratic district, with the election
on April 9,
Prosecutors said Trotter's handgun was not registered with
the city of Chicago, as required by municipal ordinance. He had
a valid Firearm Owner's Identification Card and a permit
allowing him to carry his gun to and from work.
He was arrested on Wednesday at O'Hare International Airport
after security officers spotted a .25 caliber Beretta in his
garment bag. Trotter has a job as a security guard and said he
did not know the gun was in his bag, according to court records.
In the Illinois statehouse since 1988, Trotter is among
several Illinois lawmakers who have fallen afoul of authorities
this year. Two other state lawmakers have been indicted, and
Jackson acknowledged in his resignation letter that he was under
investigation by federal authorities.
The charge does not bode well for Trotter's congressional
run, said Jeffrey Hill, chair of the political science
department at Northeastern Illinois University.
"For someone who was arguably the front-runner in the
campaign, this could only increase the probability he'll face
good competition," Hill said.
Trotter did not comment after the hearing.
