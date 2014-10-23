CHICAGO Oct 22 A veteran Illinois political
reporter quit his job at the Chicago Sun-Times on Wednesday and
accused the newspaper of bowing to pressure from Republican
gubernatorial candidate Bruce Rauner by removing him from the
campaign beat.
Dave McKinney, a 19-year veteran of the paper who covered
the state capital, said in his resignation letter that the paper
reassigned him after the Rauner campaign accused him of a
conflict of interest, which he denies.
The Rauner campaign had asked the Sun-Times to disclose
McKinney's marriage to a Democratic party consultant when it ran
the reporter's story on allegations Rauner, a wealthy
businessman, threatened a former executive at one of his
companies.
McKinney said in his resignation letter, posted on his
personal blog, that his wife is contractually barred from
consulting on the gubernatorial race. A disclosure of conflict
of interest would have been untrue, he added.
Rauner is running a close race against Democratic incumbent
Governor Pat Quinn, saying he can do a better job pulling
Illinois out of deep financial troubles.
McKinney said the Sun-Times stopped assigning him to cover
the gubernatorial campaign after publishing an article by him
and two other reporters that alleged Rauner made bullying
statements to the former executive, who had threatened to sue
one of his companies.
Sun-Times Editor Jim Kirk said McKinney's reassignment was
temporary and not orchestrated by the Rauner campaign.
The newspaper last week reversed a three-year policy of not
endorsing political candidates. Its lone endorsement of the 2014
campaign was of Rauner for governor.
Rauner Campaign Manager Chip Englander last weekend issued a
statement claiming McKinney's story was misleading and
inaccurate and that the paper should have disclosed "the
reporter's deep connections to an attack group that has spent
millions attacking Bruce Rauner."
In a statement Wednesday after McKinney resigned, Englander
said the campaign is "saddened to see Dave leave the Sun-Times."
McKinney's resignation comes amid controversy and business
changes at the Sun-Times, Chicago's second-largest newspaper.
Its parent company has been reported to be negotiating sale of
suburban papers.
(Editing by David Greising and Cynthia Osterman)