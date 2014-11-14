CHICAGO Nov 14 A Chicago-area commuter rail
board on Friday approved a fare increase that will be tapped in
part to pay off $100 million of bonds slated to be sold in 2015
in the agency's first-ever debt issuance.
The action by Metra board members will increase fares by
about 10.8 percent next year to help fund the initial phase of a
$2.4 billion modernization plan that calls for about $400
million of bonds to be sold between 2015 and 2022.
Metra said it expects state and federal money will cover
about $710 million of the 10-year plan, which mainly calls for
replacing or rebuilding locomotives and train cars.
The fare hike was included in a $753.1 million fiscal 2015
budget and nearly $329 million capital program approved by the
Metra board.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)