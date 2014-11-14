CHICAGO Nov 14 A Chicago-area commuter rail board on Friday approved a fare increase that will be tapped in part to pay off $100 million of bonds slated to be sold in 2015 in the agency's first-ever debt issuance.

The action by Metra board members will increase fares by about 10.8 percent next year to help fund the initial phase of a $2.4 billion modernization plan that calls for about $400 million of bonds to be sold between 2015 and 2022.

Metra said it expects state and federal money will cover about $710 million of the 10-year plan, which mainly calls for replacing or rebuilding locomotives and train cars.

The fare hike was included in a $753.1 million fiscal 2015 budget and nearly $329 million capital program approved by the Metra board. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)