CHICAGO Dec 4 Illinois' already low credit
ratings could sink further next year if the state's new governor
and the legislature fail to deal with festering fiscal problems,
analysts said on Thursday.
"We're certainly going into a crucial period for Illinois
over the next six months," said John Sugden, a credit analyst at
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
The Democrat-controlled legislature ended its fall session
on Thursday without addressing the partial rollback of income
tax rates at the year's end that will leave a nearly $2 billion
hole in the current state budget, and pump up the state's
chronic backlog of unpaid bills.
Also looming next year is a ruling by the Illinois Supreme
Court that is widely expected to toss out a cost-saving public
pension reform law. Illinois has the worst-funded state pension
system and the lowest credit ratings among all 50 states.
Ted Hampton, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service, which
rates Illinois A3 with a negative outlook, said structurally
balancing the budget and funding pensions will be a focal point
in future ratings.
"The negative outlook points to the risk that deterioration
in the state's unpaid bill backlog, the financial health of its
pensions or other factors could drive the rating lower still in
coming months," Hampton said.
Sugden said S&P, which rates Illinois A-minus with a
negative outlook, is waiting for Republican Governor-elect Bruce
Rauner to disclose his fiscal plans.
Rauner, who takes office in January, has said he will work
on bipartisan solutions to the state's financial woes. On
Tuesday, he told reporters those problems were caused by years
of financial mismanagement and not because the temporary higher
income tax rates enacted in 2011 will partially expire as of
Jan. 1.
Rikeesha Phelon, a spokeswoman for Senate President John
Cullerton said the expiration on schedule of the tax increase
poses a challenge for the new governor.
"The budget will be disastrous without that revenue," she
said.
The tax rates are set to fall to 3.75 percent from 5 percent
for individuals, and to 5.25 percent from 7 percent for
corporations. For fiscal 2016, which begins on July 1, the rate
rollback will depress revenue collections by about $6 billion.
