By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, July 3 The Illinois Supreme Court
decided Thursday that healthcare for retired state workers is a
constitutionally protected pension benefit, a ruling with
implications for pension reform legislation passed by the state
legislature earlier this year.
The 6-to-1 decision allows the continuation of class-action
challenges to a 2012 Illinois law that gave the state the right
to impose healthcare insurance premiums on its retired workers.
The challenge to the state effort to change healthcare benefits
centered on a constitutional provision that membership in any
public sector pension or retirement system "shall be an
enforceable contractual relationship, the benefits of which
shall not be diminished or impaired."
"Health care benefits are not referred to in the pension
clause, but neither is there any limitation imposed concerning
them," the high court said. "It is a well settled principle that
pension rights should be liberally construed in favor of the
rights of the pensioner."
Retirees and others appealed a March 2013 ruling by Sangamon
County Circuit Court Associate Judge Steven Nardulli, who found
that state-sponsored health insurance is not a guaranteed
pension benefit protected by the Illinois Constitution. In doing
so, Nardulli dismissed class-action challenges backed by the
state's labor unions.
The same provision in the Illinois Constitution is also the
focus of lawsuits pending in Sangamon County Circuit Court
against the pension reform law the state legislature passed in
December. The law reduces and suspends cost-of-living increases
for pensions, raises retirement ages and limits the salaries on
which pensions are based.
A spokesperson for Governor Pat Quinn said the governor
remains confident that the courts will uphold the pension reform
law.
But Senate President John Cullerton said: "If the Court's
decision is predictive, the challenge of reforming our pension
systems will remain."
Christopher Mooney, director of the Illinois Institute of
Government & Public Affairs at the University of Illinois, said
before the ruling that a reversal of Nardulli's decision would
indicate the pension reform law could be ruled unconstitutional.
"If you can't do health insurance, you can't do pensions
either," Mooney said.
The preamble to Illinois' pension reform law concludes that
the state's fiscal problems cannot be solved without changes to
the retirement system. But Mooney said the argument is "not
going to fly" because the state could raise revenue rather than
cut benefits.
Judge John Belz, who is hearing the consolidated lawsuits,
in May stopped the pension law from taking effect on June 1
until the challenges were resolved.
Illinois has had the worst-funded pension system among all
U.S. states after decades of skipping or skimping
on pension payments. As a result, credit rating agencies have
slapped Illinois with the lowest ratings among states.
"It's too soon to say what the implications of this ruling
are," said Moody's senior credit officer Ted Hampton. But he
added that it "casts doubt" on the pension reform law.
Illinois' unfunded pension liability is $100 billion, while
its unfunded liability for retiree healthcare stood at nearly
$34.5 billion in fiscal 2013.
(Reporting by Karl Plume and Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan
Grebler)