CHICAGO Feb 20 A deal to plug a $1.6 billion
hole in Illinois' current budget is not imminent, the president
of the state Senate said on Friday, contradicting assertions
this week from the governor and House Speaker.
Senate President John Cullerton told Reuters the fiscal year
2016 budget unveiled by Governor Bruce Rauner on Wednesday
complicates negotiations over the budget gap in fiscal 2015,
which ends June 30. An impasse could potentially threaten cutoff
of operating funds for child care, prisons and other state
institutions, he added.
The Republican governor's $32 billion general budget for
fiscal 2016 beginning July 1, aims to chop $6.6 billion from
healthcare, local government revenues, mass transit and other
areas. It raises no new revenue and controversial pension
changes account for $2.2 billion of the savings.
"Because it's slashing programs and no revenue, I think
that's going to make it difficult for us to reach an agreement"
on the 2015 budget gap, said Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat.
In his budget address Wednesday, Rauner said a resolution
was "literally days away." Madigan, also a Chicago Democrat,
said after the speech he expected a deal "in a matter of days."
A Rauner spokeswoman said the governor continues to
negotiate with legislative leaders and a Madigan spokesman said
there is no agreement at this time.
But the Senate leader said the current budget problem needed
to be solved before the fiscal year ends.
As for Rauner's first full-year budget, Cullerton said it
contains "illusory" savings and pension changes that are
"clearly not constitutional." Proposed cuts to Medicaid could
raise costs by sending people to hospital emergency rooms, he
added.
"If we passed this budget I think the rating agencies would
downgrade us because it's not real," Cullerton said.
Illinois' credit ratings at A3 and A-minus at Standard and
Poor's and Fitch Ratings are the lowest among the 50 states and
have negative outlooks tipping toward triple-B - a low
investment-grade rating level rarely assigned to U.S. states.
A structural budget deficit, a $105 billion unfunded pension
liability and revenue loss from the partial rollback of
temporary income tax rates are key factors.
Pension funding problems also plague Illinois' biggest city.
Chicago's Mayor Rahm Emanuel has not disclosed how he plans to
meet a $550 million state-mandated hike in payments to the
city's police and fire pension systems.
Cullerton said any reduction in Chicago pension payments
would need to be tied to statewide pension savings.
"Politically I don't think you want to just kick the can
down the road for those people," he said.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog and David Greising, editing by G
Crosse)